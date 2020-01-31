Coronavirus fears seep into Flushing

While New York has no confirmed cases of the quickly spreading coronavirus, fears of the disease have prompted Flushing Town Hall to cancel its annual Lunar New Year Chinese Temple Bazaar.

The arts and history center released a statement Tuesday, Jan. 28, that it has decided to cancel the Feb. 1 event, which was to include a dragon parade, paper lantern making and traditional Chinese delicacies, “due to concerns about the growing health risks around the Coronavirus.”

“Though there have not been any reported incidents of the Coronavirus in our area, Flushing Town Hall is aware of the concerns that many people in the community have about large gatherings at this time, especially because the full risks of the virus are not yet known,” the statement said.

The same day, Gov. Cuomo updated the public on the status of New York State testing for the disease, reporting that the state Department of Health has sent samples for 10 individuals to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where seven were found to be negative. The results for the other three samples are still pending.

“While we continue to closely monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus, I have directed our Department of Health to continue communicating with and providing updates to our local communities, healthcare providers, colleges, universities and New York companies with locations or business interests in China,” said Cuomo. “My message to New Yorkers is: take this coronavirus seriously, take proper precautions, stay informed, but also feel confident that our Health Department and this administration are prepared and ready.”

With over 5,000 confirmed cases across the globe, including recent spreads to Germany and Japan, the coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, according to the World Health Organization. Time reported that five cases have been confirmed in the U.S. — one in Arizona, two in California, one in Washington state and one in Illinois.

Flushing Town Hall’s executive and artistic director, Ellen Kodadeck, expressed her sadness over the decision to cancel the event. “It’s very beloved by the community, but we felt it was in the interest of caution after hearing from members of the community.”

Flushing Town Hall made the decision to cancel the celebration after consulting with community leaders, its Board of Directors and Chinese Cultural Committee, elected officials and event participants.

Flushing Town Hall has yet to cancel other festivities or events, but may if the disease spreads and the community’s concerns grow.

“While we are saddened by the cancellation, we know that we must do what is right for our community. We greatly appreciate the community’s understanding of this decision,” the institution said. “Our Board of Directors, Staff and Artistic family recognize that the Lunar New Year is a time of joyous celebration, and while this is a difficult moment for all, we wish everyone a peaceful and healthy Lunar New Year.”