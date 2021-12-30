The first half of 2021 was turbulent as the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc, but residents throughout the borough stayed Queens strong. Here are the top stories in East and Southeast Queens from January to June.
January
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), the newly elected chairwoman of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, started her tenure in the new role blasting Mayor de Blasio over his handling of a state-ordered police reform project.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative mandated via an executive order from Gov. Cuomo that all local police agencies in the city must review practices and it directed local governments to draft a police reform.
“The city got a very late start and it wasn’t until October that the administration started the process,” Adams said in her opening salvo.
The City Council was scheduled to vote on a bill, that if approved, would double the number of food vendor licenses in the city within the next decade. Supporters of the bill say that it would clean up what has become a show economy that takes advantage of a largely immigrant community while adding 400 permits per year.
Tom Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, was adamantly opposed to the bill.
“It is so difficult in this city right now for retailers and restaurants, and they’re adding 400 vendors a year,” Grech said. “I think a high number of businesses are going to go out of business.”
The Aqueduct Race Track became a vaccine hub. It served as the only state-run site in Queens, the borough that had the highest positivity rate throughout the city.
February
The Department of Sanitation was in overdrive as it worked to restore outdoor service after the city was hit by a nor’easter. John F. Kennedy International Airport had 12.6 inches of snow. Bellerose and Jackson Heights were hit with 18.5 and 18 inches of snow, respectively.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency established a community — based mass-vaccination site at York College in Jamaica, which will open on Feb. 24. The site would vaccinate about 3,000 people per day.
Covid-19 began circulating in New York City nearly a year prior and there had been more than 22,750 confirmed deaths since.
The median death rate was 261.13 per 100,000 in ZIP Code 11429 (Queens Village), which saw 84 deaths.
The federal government will help families pay for Covid-19 funerals, according to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
“Families across New York are already paying the ultimate price with the tragic loss of their loved ones to the coronavirus,” Schumer said, according to a press release.
March
Large-scale wedding ceremonies returned, but business regulations left entrepreneurs outraged after the state announced that guests would dance with only members of their immediate party.
Mickey King, owner of Antun’s in Queens Village, said he had seven cancellations since the announcement.
“They don’t want to go through the hassle,” he said.
Women have a longer life expectancy than men, which means they live more years in retirement and are more likely to exhaust their sources of income. Social Security celebrated Women’s History Month by helping them learn of ways to plan early and wisely for their golden years via ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
Over the past decade, residents in neighborhoods surrounding Jamaica Bay have been encroached on by flooding during the high tide, according to the Science and Resilience Institute at Jamaica Bay.
The Community Flood Watch Project has stepped in by gathering and sharing standardized information about street-level flooding throughout the city.
The board of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center voted to dump Donald Trump’s name from a nursing home that overlooked the Van Wyck Expressway. The original building was erected in 1975 courtesy of a donation of the former president.
The JHMC Board of Trustees felt “this decision is in the best interest” of their patients because of security issues.
Shortly after winning a special election, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) arranged her first official visit with Community Board 13.
“I am honored to be elected by the residents of the 31st City Council District in Southeast Queens,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement.”
Bronx school superintendent Meisha Porter would be the first black woman to become the New York City school chancellor.
Porter, who grew up in Jamaica, was tapped by the Department of Education to help the Big Apple’s school system get back on its feet.
“I’m hoping the students of Queens will benefit from that understanding because Queens is usually underserved,” said Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president-appointed member of the Panel for Educational Policy. “Our schools are overcrowded here.”
The need to fight the tide of Covid was urgent in neighborhoods surrounding the Aqueduct Race Track like South Ozone Park, Ozone Park and Richmond Hill, yet 75 percent of the coronavirus vaccine went to noncity residents, according to data the Mayor’s Office released. Borough President Donovan Richards demanded that Mayor de Blasio address the spread of the virus in the South Queens and Southeast Queens area.
Ruben Wills, the former councilman for District 28, filed to run for his old seat after going to prison in 2017 when a jury found him guilty of using tens of thousands of dollars of government funds to buy personal items.
An appeals court overturned Wills’ case conviction after several witnesses testified in his defense before appellate judges. The court also determined that he was “deprived of his ‘right to present evidence by witnesses of [his] own choosing.’”
April
New Yorkers 21 and over will be able to possess three ounces of marijuana thanks to new legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis, which was signed by Gov. Cuomo. The Senate voted 40-23 in favor and the Assembly approved the bill 100-49.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was concerned about the change approved by the state Legislature.
“I hope I’m missing something but it appears it is legalizing the smoking of marijuana outside,” he said Wednesday on WPIX. “That’s not something that most other states did. They legalized marijuana but it was still illegal to smoke outside and in public.”
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was pushing for an AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport by touting the job prospects of the proposed initiative.
“Among the many community benefits to come with AirTrain LaGuardia, the Port Authority has set a goal of hiring 80 percent of the project’s permanent workforce locally,” said a PA spokesman in an email to the Chronicle.
Residents as young as 16 became eligible for the coronavirus vaccines and could start making appointments online at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov. Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
Citi Field opened back up for Mets fans at 20 percent capacity after the Amazin’s spent 2020 playing home games in front of cardboard cutouts and empty seats. Unsold seats were kept shut with wire to discourage fans from moving around. Seats were sold in pods ranging from one to six seats, with guests from a group in the same pod.
Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s new chief of department and a former Rochdale Village resident, visited Jamaica shortly after his new appointment. The 29-year veteran has served as chief of detectives before his new role.
The Martin Van Buren High School wasagainst the co-location of District 75. On April 28, the Panel for Educational Policy weighed having a new District 75 school in a building that houses more than 1,100 students, 550 of which attend the Business Technology Early College High School.
A pro soccer team is coming to York College in 2022.
The City University of New York announced that Queensboro FC would have a 7,500-seat stadium at the Jamaica campus.
“York College is honored to be the host site for Queensboro FC’s home stadium,” York President Berenecea Johnson Eanes said in a statement issued by CUNY.
May
Real Veggie Café, a Caribbean fusion café in Jamaica, had a grand opening. Jamaican-American Chef Hulando Shaw was excited about the community and elected officials coming out to celebrate the occasion. Real Veggie has vegan and soul food options.
Black and Latino students saw a decline in offers to specialized high schools. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter called on the state to end one-exam admissions.
“I know from my 21 years as an educator that far more students could thrive in our Specialized High Schools, if only given the chance,” she said in a statement.
Senior centers can begin to offer grab-and-go meals, but many question as to when the facilities will reopen. The Department for the Aging said it was working with officials to determine that.
“It’s disappointing that the de Blasio administration has not given us a timeline,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.
CEO Wil Shelton of Wil Power Integrated Marketing is using his communication skills to get barbers and hairstylists to become “pillars of health” by advocating for the Covid-19 vaccine. Southeast Queens, which has a predominantly Black and Latino population, has some of the lowest vaccination rates throughout the World’s Borough, according to data from the city Department of Health.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said that he was “the Queens candidate.” He spent his youth growing up in South Jamaica and is an alum of Bayside High School. Before entering politics, he was a police officer for 22 years.
Starting May 17, subways were back to operating 24 hours a day. Tom Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce believed this was a boon for businesses in the borough that have been hurting at the start of the pandemic.
The City University of New York is to require proof of vaccination throughout its campuses.
“Let’s make a global statement that you cannot go back to school in-person in September unless you have a vaccine,” said Gov. Cuomo during a press conference. He later said he hopes that private universities would adopt the same policy.
People on parole are steps closer to having their voting rights restored after Gov. Cuomo signed a bill that will automatically reinstate the privilege for those who were formerly incarcerated.
Retired NYPD Capt. Joseph Concannon believed Cuomo was only signing the bill to protect his future voting rights.
“Cuomo ‘ordered’ Covid patients into NY nursing homes that resulted in thousands of otherwise healthy seniors being sent to their deaths,” said Concannon.
Laurelton Farmers Market launched its second season showcasing products from minorities and women.
Sovereign Markets, a community health and economic corporation, which was responsible for the farmers market, partnered with the Long Island Rail Road to use an underutilized parking space for the event.
Success Academy would open a new location in August in South Ozone Park. This is the culmination of a four-year battle for the largest public charter school network in the city. The middle school was initially slated to share a building with students at IS 238, but now it would open in the former Our Lady’s Catholic Academy at 109-55 128 St.
June
The South Queens Women’s March group went from the streets to an art gallery. The nonprofit successfully launched a “Made in Queens” exhibit on May 15 at King Manor Museum in Jamaica.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams comments regarding the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in him losing the support of many in the Muslim Yemini community. The Yemeni American Merchants Association has wide roots in Queens and Brooklyn.
Adams tweeted that “Israelis live under the constant threat of terrorism and war and New York City’s bond with Israel remains unbreakable.”
Jamaican immigrant and Martin Van Buren High School honor student Rynola Fraser learned she would take part in a six-week virtual internship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Climate Change Research Initiative in July. Rynola is considering a career in climate change.
Preservationists want to save a 150-year-old church in Queens Village, but a bishop believes its best to knock down the building to create a greener one. Rene Hill says that St. Joseph’s Episcopal’s church is a “hidden jewel.” Bishop Lawrence Provenzano of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Islands says that there are designs to help bring the church into the 21st century and beyond.
There were 12 candidates running for City Council District 27. Candidates include Community Board 13 member Nantasha Williams, Community Board 12 former Chairwoman Rene Hill and community organizer James Johnson.
Covid-19 restrictions were lifted for the vaccinated. The unvaccinated and students must still mask up to attend indoor venues, according to Gov. Cuomo.
Community leaders wanted to sue the city and state departments of education for failing students in Eastern to Southeast Queens.
“These are communities that are overwhelmingly Black people,” said Raymond Dugue, the second assistant president-general of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, a social, humanitarian and educational organization for the Black diaspora.
The students live in Cambria Heights, Hollis Laurelton, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Rosedale and Queens Village.
Borough President Donovan Richards held a slim lead over former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, a challenger for his boroughwide seat. He led with 2,076 votes out of more than 156,000 ballots.
