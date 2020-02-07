Coronavirus cases suspected in Queens

The coronavirus may have made its way to Queens.

Just one day after elected officials held a press conference urging their constituents not to fear the rapidly spreading disease, the first suspected case in New York City appeared. One day after the individual was admitted to a Manhattan hospital, two individuals in Queens were hospitalized for similar symptoms and tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Don’t worry ... there’s no need to panic,” City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) had said at the Jan. 31 press conference.

All three individuals had recently traveled to China and presented symptoms of the disease — fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause, such as influenza or other cold viruses. None of the cases have been confirmed — the tests take a minimum of 36 to 48 hours depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing capacity.

It was revealed on Feb. 3 that the test results of first individual, who was admitted to NYC Health + Hospital/Bellevue in Manhattan, came back negative. The second and third individuals have been hospitalized at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian/Queens, respectively, where they remain in stable condition and whose results are still pending.

“With the best public health system in the world, New York City stands ready to respond to any confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” said Mayor de Blasio, who urged New Yorkers to remain optimistic and stated that cases under investigation should not be presumed as likely to be confirmed in a statement issued Sunday. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you or anyone you know matches the criteria and have recently traveled to the affected areas of China, please see a medical professional.”

Rumors that a case had appeared at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst were shot down at the press conference, held at Flushing’s Glow Community Center. That individual was tested for the coronavirus, but was found to have the flu.

“Let me make it clear — at this time there are no confirmed cases in New York city,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner for the Division of Disease Control at the city Department of Health, a statement that remains true.

While the results for the two individuals are still pending, there has yet to be a confirmed case of the disease in New York State. There are eight confirmed cases in the United States and over 24,500 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of nearly 500 people.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners at the CDC, state and federal government as the coronavirus situation evolves,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “If you have traveled to the area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days and feel unwell, call your doctor or visit a clinic, and you will be cared for. Also, practice everyday precautions like you would during flu season — wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze.”

Other safe practices include avoiding contact with others, not traveling while sick and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

At the press conference, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) touched upon another important plague that is accompanying the virus.

“This is not an excuse to discriminate against Asian-Americans. We will not accept that,” Meng said.