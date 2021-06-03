No marching band played taps while following a color guard, and social distancing and mask wearing were in full effect, but that didn’t stop dozens of people from coming out to celebrate Memorial Day at Queens Village Veterans Park for a wreath laying.
“This was pretty cool,” said Lester Muse, 74, a veteran who did three tours in Vietnam. “I’m happy. It’s a good thing that we are coming back to life.”
The coronavirus has made people a lot more conscience of themselves, according to Muse, who was once stationed in Germany, Hawaii, and also was a drill sergeant at Fort Dixon.
“When people wake up, they couldn’t go anywhere,” said Muse, a St. Albans resident. “You have to look at yourself in the mirror a couple of times and learn more about yourself. This was an experience, but you have to take the good with the bad.”
Capt. Igor Pinkhasov, the commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, said it was time to convince our fellow citizens to get the coronavirus vaccine.
“It has been a tough year,” said Pinkhasov. “I’m personally gratified to see all of you in person. We’ve gotten our vaccinations for the most part, but we still need to encourage our friends and neighbors to do so.”
Nonetheless, Pinkhasov considered the May 31 commemoration a special day.
“It means a lot that you are out here,” said Pinkhasov standing in front of a memorial wall with the names of veterans dating back to World War I. “Too many people think of Memorial Day as a long weekend where they start the barbecue season for the summer. Memorial Day is about these individuals who paid the ultimate price.”
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), who was marking his last Memorial Day as a representative of Eastern Queens, recounted the story of a World War II soldier whose name was inscribed on the memorial wall.
“His name was John F. Prince,” said Grodenchik, pointing to the soldier’s name. “For many decades he was buried on an island named Tarawa, where 6,000 American soldiers and an equal number of Japanese soldiers were killed.”
Prince’s remains were eventually found and brought back to his community, the Village of Floral Park in Nassau County.
“That is the devotion that we need to have to those who have served and to those who have fallen in service to our nation,” said Grodenchik.
The Wayanda Civic Association of Queens Village, the Queens Village Civic Association and the American Legion Post 301 were the sponsors of the event.
“Always remember the fallen,” said Pinkhasov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.