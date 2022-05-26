The late jazz master Jimmy Heath, who raised his family in the historic Dorie Miller co-ops in Corona, left an indelible mark on Queens and beyond. His influence will be further ingrained in the community by James Edward Heath Way, at the corner of 34th Avenue and 114th Street.
“My daddy is smiling down right now,” said Heath’s daughter, Roslyn Heath-Cammorto, at the co-naming ceremony last Friday in Hinton Park.
She expressed appreciation for her extended family who traveled from out of town as well as the greater jazz family and PS 143, The Louis Armstrong School, which she herself attended. Heath’s wife, Mona Heath, and grandsons were on hand as well.
There were performances by Antonio Hart, director of jazz studies at Queens College, and his students from the Aaron Copland School of Music, as well as the Patience Higgins Trio, Jazzmobile and PS 143’s glee club and band.
Speakers included host Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Flushing Town Hall Deputy Director Sami Abu Shumays, Queens College President Frank H. Wu and Jazzmobile Director and Executive Producer Robin Bell-Stevens.
“His cultural and educational contributions will continue to thrive through the establishment of the Jimmy Heath Scholarship Fund at Queens College to help support students in their quest to become a part of the next generation of great musical artists,” said Wu.
Heath was a founder of the Queens College Jazz Program and taught for more than two decades.
A prolific saxophonist, composer and bandleader, he trained in Dizzy Gillespie’s band and played with Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley and Chet Baker.
Heath received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jazz Foundation of America and the 2003 American Jazz Master Award from the National Endowment for the Arts. He was nominated for three Grammys, received three honorary doctorates and was the first jazz musician to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard.
“Most people knew him as Jimmy Heath,” said his grandson Michael Dock.
“You know Jimmy the saxophonist, Jimmy the ambassador to jazz music, Jimmy the professor at Queens College. But I’d like to acknowledge the man, James. My grandfather James was an unshakable optimist, even in the darkest of times. He believed in the good nature of people and the pursuit of improvement. He was always heavy with his praise and light with his criticism. He committed his life wholeheartedly to his passions, his family his music, his friends.”
Dock continued, “He said he walked with giants and although he was small in stature, he left us some giant footsteps to follow.”
Moya noted that the contributions of artists such as Heath and Armstrong pave the way for youth.
“Maybe it opens up an opportunity for the next Jimmy Heath to come out of one of these schools right here,” he said.
Karen Mitchell, a retired teacher, lived in the same co-op and recalled Heath playing for the shareholders.
“That’s history right here in our neighborhood,” she said.
