Protesters’ shouts boomed across the bustling Northern Boulevard traffic last Saturday as Flushing and Corona residents joined the Flushing for Equitable Development and Urban Planning coalition, known as “FED UP,” outside the district office of Assemblyman Jeff Aubry (D-Corona) in opposition to his proposed alienation of public parkland west of Citi Field, which he introduced last month.
The bill, A5688, would set aside the existing Citi Field parking lot, which is formally part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, for Mets owner Steve Cohen to build a casino. Should the bill pass both chambers of the Legislature and get Gov. Hochul’s signature, New Green Willets, Cohen’s lobbying firm, would either have to replace the alienated land with new green space nearby or invest its equivalent market value into capital improvements on existing parkland and leave 20 acres at the site as open space. If New Green Willets does not begin construction in the first 15 years after the bill is passed, the land will be returned to the city.
The crux of protesters’ opposition to the bill is their belief that public land should be for public use; a casino, in their view, would run contrary to that. Some of the roughly 30 in attendance argued a casino would “prey on their communities,” fostering gambling problems and displacing low-income residents.
“At a time when people in these communities of color are already suffering from high rents and rising property taxes, at a time when our wages and long hours at work cannot sustain the basic costs of living, at a time when many of us are being displaced from our communities, you, Assemblymember Aubry, would advocate for an institution that would siphon the savings of your working class constituents,” Zeke Luger of the Flushing Anti-Displacement Alliance said.
Aubry himself made an appearance and spoke to protesters before the event began. He said that, although he disagrees with them, they “get the right to express [their] opinion.”
Asked how the community benefits from his bill, Aubry said the construction process would create much-needed jobs and economic opportunities.
“It provides jobs, it provides economic opportunity ... there’s construction, there’s all the things that go in the plan,” he said. “I’ve represented this area for 32 years and done so, I believe, rather successfully and tried to do things that promote employment possibilities. People have to work.”
Sarah Ahn of the Flushing Workers Center was not satisfied by that answer. “You’ve been the representative for 30 years,” she said to the Assembly pro tempore. “Why do we need a casino to provide a few measly more jobs? Either something went wrong in those 30 years, or we don’t need that casino,”
Later, she added, “Jobs are important. We all do need jobs, but we need our elected officials to stand up to billionaires like Steve Cohen who do not care what happens to our communities.”
Ahn also expressed concerns about the potential gambling epidemic that could arise if the casino were built.
In response to a resident who made this suggestion, Aubry said, “If you don’t want to gamble, you’re not necessarily going to go gamble.”
Aubry claimed constituents have expressed a desire for the casino.
A recent report by Queens Future, Cohen’s campaign, likewise stated that most Queens residents support the casino bid. The report does not specify poll respondents’ neighborhoods in Queens.
In March, opponents rallied outside the Flushing Library, claiming that they would like to see the land repurposed, but not for Cohen to build a casino. Area civic leaders have repeatedly advocated against a casino as well.
For Cohen, the potential parkland alienation would eliminate a major hurdle faced by previous developers — since the parkland was leased to the Mets for a baseball stadium and a parking lot, no other proposals have panned out. Still, the decision ultimately lies with the state Gaming Commission, which will award three downstate casino licenses. Citi Field is one of several locations that have been floated, including Coney Island, the Nassau Coliseum and Times Square.
“There’s no guarantee that [New Green Willets will] get the casino. What we did was give them the opportunity to be competitive for three casinos downstate. You have 15 organizations trying to get it,” Aubry said.
The bill stipulates for the land to be alienated for use by New Green Willets and its affiliates. If the state Gaming Commission selects Willets Point as a site for a casino, the bill would allow Cohen to build it.
“It’s just so explicit in the bill. There’s only one scenario where this land could be alienated, and that is if Steve Cohen’s company ... New Green Willets, builds a casino on the land,” Luger told the Chronicle.
Aubry said that, in order to create more affordable housing units to accommodate the influx of 43,000 new immigrants, the city must earn funds through taxes and employment, which he claims the casino will do.
Guardians of Flushing Bay Executive Director Rebecca Pryor said that Aubry’s bill is “an environmental injustice” to the low- and middle-income communities of color in Flushing and Corona.
“If this was happening in Manhattan, no one would let it through. Sixty acres of public parkland given away for private profit? Never ever would that happen. That is happening here,” she said.
Pryor proposed that elected officials should invest in public parkland to create absorbent green spaces that reduce air toxicity and bring communities together. Maggie Flanagan of the Guardians of Flushing Bay concurred that natural parkland will alleviate the flooding that threatens Queens communities.
“These can be places for community stewardship and nature rather than a casino,” she said. “The kind of green we need in this space is green infrastructure, and not the kind of green seeing our green dollars waste away to company profits.”
Although Queens Future does not explicitly mention the casino bid on its website, and instead referred to “gaming” during visioning sessions, Cohen and his team have promoted a re-imagining of the “50 acres of asphalt” that the bill would alienate.
Cohen’s wife, Alexandra Cohen, donated $117,300 to the New York State Democratic Committee last year, in addition to $50,000 to the New York State Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee, according to state campaign finance records. Records also show Michael Sullivan, Cohen’s top aide, last year donated a total of $27,900 to elected officials who represent Queens neighborhoods, including Aubry and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), whose districts cover the land in question. He also donated $35,000 to Hochul.
“Billionaire developers like Cohen think they can buy our consent to invade our communities and bleed us dry for the meager crumbs we have left. But they can’t do that without the help of community leaders like Aubry, who don’t see it as their job to protect our communities, but rather to sell them off to the highest bidder,” Luger said.
Protesters demanded other area elected officials to oppose the construction of a casino. Edwin O’Keefe Westley of the Jackson Heights Beautification Group advised the crowd to shift their focus to Ramos. He said that Ramos discussed introducing legislation in support of Aubry’s bill, but promised to include community members in the conversation; a spokesperson for Ramos said that was accurate.
“I’ll believe that when I see it,” he said.
