The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week claimed a Corona family described as being the light of their loved ones’ lives.
Burak and Marilyn Firik and their 1- and 2-year-old sons were visiting Burak’s family in Turkey when the second of two major quakes hit and the five-story building his family lived in crumbled on top of them, according to reports. Burak’s mother was killed as well.
The 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude quakes, accompanied by numerous aftershocks, claimed over 41,000 lives, left nearly 100,000 people injured and displaced 2.4 million.
Rescuers continue to dig through rubble as aid pours in from across the world.
Burak was previously a board member for the the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
“It is with sadness we announce that former CAIR-NY Board Member, Burak Firik, and his wife and two baby children, passed away in the earthquake in Turkey,” the council posted on social media.
It continued, “We pray for Allah’s mercy for our brother Burak, his family, and all those who have returned to our Creator. Ameen.”
Marilyn’s father started a fundraiser on GoFundMe for Burak’s family, who he wrote have lost their entire livelihoods following the natural disaster.
“I am asking on behalf of my deceased daughter for any help to support her in-laws in Elbistan,” Edwin Salazar wrote in the description.
The family was staying in the southern Turkish town, just north of the initial quake, which hit closer to the Syrian border.
“She was always a kind soul who would put others’ needs above her own, and I know this is what she would want to do,” Salazar wrote of his daughter.
He said his family is “grief stricken” and has lost the “light of our lives.”
“I keep imagining that they will be coming back to our home in NY and hearing the sound of their footsteps and laughter at our breakfast table ... but I know this will only be in my dreams now.”
The GoFundMe fundraiser, which had raised nearly $29,000 as of print time, can be found at bit.ly/3xoAxqg.
Vigils took place in Queens and New Jersey, where there is a large Turkish population, in the days since the quake.
