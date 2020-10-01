New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) announced last Wednesday that he will not run for mayor in 2021. Johnson had been considered by many to be on the short list of possible replacements to Mayor de Blasio.
Johnson said in a statement that he has battled depression over the last few months.
“Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone,” he said. “I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help.”
Johnson, who will be term-limited out of the City Council at the end of 2021, oversaw a contentious budget battle in recent months, with progressive critics saying not enough was slashed from the NYPD, while conservative critics said too much was cut.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are now the apparent front-runners in the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary. Maya Wiley, a former top counsel to de Blasio and MSNBC commentator, is reportedly weighing a run for mayor, as is former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.
Following Johnson’s announcement, Stringer tweeted “@CoreyinNYC was a formidable candidate, and he will make major contributions in other ways for a long time to come. His candor about sobriety and mental health is courageous and vital for so many who face similar challenges. He’s a true public servant.”
Wiley tweeted, “Thank you for your commitment to this amazing city we all love, for your unending public service and thank you for your honesty about depression — demonstrating that it is nothing to feel ashamed of. That takes leadership.”
As more progressive candidates have won elections around the city in the last few years, Maspeth residents rallied Tuesday night, hoping that Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a moderate Democrat who ran on the Republican line in the 2017 general election after losing the Democratic primary, will run for mayor. Holden said he was humbled but that he plans to run for re-election for his Council seat instead.
Johnson is the latest Council speaker to see his mayoral hopes fall short. Peter Vallone finished third in the 2001 Democratic mayoral primary, Gifford Miller finished fourth in the 2005 Democratic mayoral primary and Chrstine Quinn finished third in the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary.
Melissa Mark-Viverito did not run for mayor, but lost elections for public advocate and Congress.
The mayoral primary will be June 22 and the general election will be Nov. 2, 2021.
