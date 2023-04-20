Police say a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed a security guard at a Jamaica church last Thursday afternoon was shot after charging at officers from the 103rd Precinct.
NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, in a press conference outside of First Presbyterian Church on 164th Street, said the alleged stabber, whose name was not yet being released, was shot twice after ignoring orders to drop the knife on April 13.
Chell said the initial stabbing took place at about 3:40 p.m. The press conference and a photograph of the knife police recovered can be viewed online at bit.ly/43tTyq2.
Chell said a woman witnessed the man acting irrationally outside the church, and carrying a knife.
“The female goes inside the church and gets a security guard to come out and investigate and engage the individual,” Chell said. “He got stabbed one time on the stomach. At this point the security guard goes back into the church, 911 is called and members of the 103rd Precinct receive a call of an assault in progress and male stabbed.”
Chell said officers found the suspect on a staircase on church property, when he began waving the knife.
“He starts going toward the officers,” the chief said. “Our officers gave commands to drop the knife, which he does not.”
Both officers fired two shots, hitting the man a total of two times.
Chell said when the man was on the ground he still would not drop the knife until a supervising officer deployed his taser, allowing police to subdue him.
The suspect, the security guard and the two officers who initially responded were taken to an area hospital.
Chell said the security guard was “doing fine.” He said the stabbing suspect has no criminal record with the NYPD but is known by the department to have a history of mental illness.
Chell credited the security guard with averting a possible disaster.
“The administration building [of First Presbyterian] was occupied by many people,” Chell said. “He did a great job in confronting the man with the knife and stopping the man from getting into that location and causing more damage ... If that individual gets into that building, this is a different news conference.”
The NYPD told the Chronicle at about 8:30 p.m. that the suspect was not yet being identified as he had not yet been charged.
“[The suspect] obviously was mentally stressed,” Chell said. “ He was advancing on our officers. They had to make a tough decision.” During a question-and-answer period, he said the NYPD Force Investigation Division would examine the incident.
“Our officers responded quickly,” Chell continued. “They knew they were walking into a situation where someone has already been stabbed and they were confronted with a deadly situation. They had moments to respond. They did. It was a very tough situation for our officers.”
The incident took place eight days after rookie Police Officer Brett Boller, also assigned to the 103rd Precinct, was shot while struggling with a gunman who allegedly had been causing a disturbance on a city bus in Jamaica, three blocks from the church.
Devin Spraggins, 22, of Queens and the Bronx, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, among other offenses.
