Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 23-year-old Maspeth woman found shot to death in her home on Jan. 11.
Police said Alexa Ruiz of 59-49 56 Drive was found on the floor of a first-floor bedroom just after 8 p.m. by her stepfather. Published and broadcast reports stated the stepfather and others had not heard from her for a few days.
Officers from the 104th Precinct responding to a 911 call found that Ruiz had been shot in the back of her head. She was declared dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Published reports state that she had a 3-year-old child, and quoted police sources as saying there did not appear to be any evidence of forced entry to the premises. No arrests had been made as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
Published reports said Ruiz’s father, Carlos Ruiz, is a retired police officer who served with the NYPD from 1991 to 2011.
The New York Post said Ruiz, who served in Jackson Heights, now is a Florida resident. The paper reported that Alexa Ruiz was employed as a nail technician.
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 386-2735.
People also can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
