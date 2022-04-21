A Brooklyn man who allegedly committed bias attacks against three different people on two occasions in Richmond Hill has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, aggravated harassment and three hate crimes.
Vernon Douglas, 19, of Brownsville, was arrested in Brooklyn last Thursday and arraigned on Saturday. He was charged with 13 counts and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
On Sunday, April 3, Douglas allegedly approached 70-year-old Nirmal Singh near the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and 95th Avenue and punched him in the face. Douglas fled the scene on foot.
Then on April 12, around 7 a.m. at the same location, Douglas, shirtless and carrying a large wooden stick, along with Hezekiah Coleman, allegedly attacked two Sikh men in the area, removing their religious headwear, robbing the first victim, 45, of $300 and striking them both with the stick, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Douglas then allegedly hit the second victim, 58, causing the man’s turban to fall, and pulled on his beard. Coleman punched the victim, threatened to shoot him and Douglas took $200 from him.
“This defendant is accused of targeting three men, all members of the Sikh community who wore turbans at the time of the attacks,” Katz said of Douglas. “We will not tolerate beatings motivated by hate in the borough of Queens — the most diverse county in the world.
“Our diversity is our strength and no acts of violence will undermine who we are. This defendant, along with his co-defendant, will be held to account for the charges of which they are accused.”
Coleman, 20, who police believe was squatting in a nearby abandoned house, was taken into custody at the scene of the indicent. There has been an increased police and community presence in that area, where the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara also is located.
Coleman was arraigned last week and charged with a five-count complaint including robbery and assault and also faces 25 years.
“I am gratified to report that the NYPD has apprehended the second suspect in Tuesday’s heinous crime against the Sikh community,” tweeted Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven). “This comes on the heels of the other suspect being formally charged this morning with hate crimes.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) also commended the quick work by police.
“The second perp in the racially motivated attack on two Sikh men in Richmond Hill has been apprehended in Brooklyn. Thank you to the @NYPDnews and the @NYPD102Pct for your swift work bringing a violent criminal to justice,” she tweeted Thursday morning.
