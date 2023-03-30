A 34-year-old Forest Hills man has been arrested for allegedly scratching swastikas into sidewalks at three sites on March 22 and 24.
In a press release on Tuesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Antoine Blount also was charged for an assault in Richmond Hill on March 22.
Blount was hit with three complaints charging him with 10 counts, including third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and first-degree aggravated harassment.
The complaints accuse Blount of scratching the feared, hated symbols of Nazi Germany into the sidewalks in front of three sites: the Reform Temple of Forest Hills and an apartment building on Austin Street in Forest Hills on March 22; and the Shalom Day Care Center offices at 70-17 Main St. in Kew Gardens Hills on March 24.
“Cowardly acts of hate, especially in front of a house of worship, have no place in our diverse borough and won’t be tolerated,” Katz said in a press release on Tuesday. “We have charged the defendant with hate crimes for these anti-Semitic attacks.”
The alleged Richmond Hill assault took place on March 22 near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 102nd Street.
According to the DA’s Office, Blount allegedly approached a 27-year-old man, and the two soon were involved in a verbal dispute. The complaint alleges that Blount then grabbed the man’s necklace, ripped it off and threw it to the ground before punching the man in the jaw.
A second man, 30, also was reportedly punched in the face. Both men were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
The NYPD, in a press release announcing Blount’s arrest on Tuesday, listed the three swastika incidents in which he is charged along with five others that police consider to be a pattern.
The incidents being investigated by police began just over two weeks from the start of Passover on April 6.
The first six incidents, including those on March 22, occurred in Forest Hills in the 112th Precinct.
The initial act was discovered at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, right outside the precinct stationhouse at 68-40 Austin St. Police said the vandal used an object to scratch the two anti-Semitic symbols into the concrete out front.
The next two were discovered less than an hour apart on the evening of Monday, March 20.
At approximately 9:20 p.m., outside Stephen A. Halsey Junior High School, at 65-55 102 St., and someone again used an object to scratch two swastikas into the concrete.
Just after 10 p.m. it was discovered that one swastika had been left in front of a residential building at 110-11 Queens Blvd.
The fourth incident was discovered Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 9 a.m. in front in front of a residential building, located at 112-20 72 Dr.
The vandalism at the synagogue and the Austin Street apartment house took place the next day.
Two swastikas were found at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing on March 24, the same day as the vandalism at the day care center.
Police last Friday released photos of their suspect taken from surveillance videos. That same day authorities posted a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
In a letter to the editor this week, Forest Hills resident Irene Raevsky called out not only the vandal, but those who might tend to minimalize the incidents.
“A swastika is a symbol of hate, and this is the only way it can be perceived when you see it etched in NYC, especially in a heavily populated Jewish area like Forest Hills,” she wrote.
