Capt. Igor Pinkhasov, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 105th Precinct, was at his Queens Village station house on the afternoon of Nov. 24, as one would normally expect, when the radio call came in — domestic violence Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy, escorting a woman to her home, had been shot and God knows how badly wounded by an enraged husband and had returned fire — all in a matter of seconds.
“That’s the call every commanding officer dreads,” Pinkhasov told the Chronicle. “Nothing you do in your career prepares you for that call.”
Wells sustained a fractured femur, while Murphy was wounded in both hands. The woman they were protecting was unharmed and their assailant was killed.
Pinkhasov said he did not make it home until early the next morning. Both officers were home two days later, and were with their families in time for Thanksgiving.
But Pinkhasov wanted to give thanks of his own for the officers who were on the scene immediately afterward. Four of his own officers and two from the neighboring 113th Precinct who were just across the border when the call came in were honored last week at the 105th.
The CO presented plaques to Officers Daria Heslin, Jesse Gedulig, Alexa Crimaudo and Patrick Lavin from his own command; and Officers Manuel Goico and Louis Rabin from the neighboring 113th Precinct in South Jamaica.
“They were just across the parkway when the call came in,” Pinkhasov said of Rabin and Goico. “These officers might have provided first aid — Officer Wells needed a tourniquet on has leg. Maybe they rushed them to the hospital. I like when people like coming into work, that they feel what they do is appreciated.”
The reception at the 105th Precinct included NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon, the commanding officer of the 113th Precinct, and Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.
Pinkhasov said Wells and Murphy have begun rehabilitation for their injuries and are doing well.
