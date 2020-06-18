Members of the NYPD canvassed the entire South Jamaica Houses complex last Saturday — but the officers were paying courtesy calls that were all about good neighbors and good health.
The officers from Public Service Area 9, which patrols all New York City Housing Authority properties in Queens, set up tables in common areas of the complex giving out face masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer to the residents.
They also left bags with more of the items on every door handle in the 27 buildings with 1,046 apartments. Capt. Christopher Giambrone, commanding officer of PSA 9, said Manny Martinez, president of the South Jamaica Houses Tenant Association, first approached his officers for help.
“COVID has been hard on people here,” Giambrone said as his officers headed into the buildings. “They needed a little assistance getting masks to all of the residents. The NYPD heard their plea and we responded.”
Officers from Jamaica’s 103rd Precinct joined in as 4,000 masks were given away on the afternoon.
Martinez said he first reached out for state assistance more than a month previously; after nearly three weeks — and, finally, calls to Gov. Cuomo’s office — Martinez thought he had hit pay dirt. But he was then told the association was responsible for picking up and distributing the items itself, something Martinez said is difficult when a great deal of the population and much of the board consists of senior citizens.
“Gov. Cuomo was the HUD Secretary; he should have known better,” Martinez said, referring to Cuomo heading the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the administration of President Bill Clinton.
Martinez said the next hurdle came when supplies he believed promised to his residents were subsequently given away at an event organized by elected officials.
Det. James Rooney, handing out the personal protective equipment at a square near the center of the complex, said it is all routine.
“The NYPD doesn’t need to put South Jamaica into a GPS to find it,” he said. “We’re here every day. When they called, we answered the phone.”
