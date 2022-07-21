This country rocker apparently didn’t take the Georgia Satellites’ advice when they hit No. 2 on the charts with “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”
But he wasn’t even born yet in 1986 when the Southern rockers released what turned out to be their best-known song; police estimate him to be 20 years old.
They’d like him to play to a limited crowd down at the station house, and hope he’ll sing — as in come clean — about coming up to a woman from behind and grabbing her rear end several weeks ago in Corona. And they’d probably like him to adhere to the first part of the Satellites’ most famous line, which precedes the titular one: “Don’t hand me no lines.”
The incident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. June 10 at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street. The crude cowboy tried to leave the stage after making his lewd move, but she wasn’t having any of that and followed him a couple blocks to a building on 40th Road just off 102nd Street. He went inside and ditched most of his color-coordinated outfit — blue shirt, blue jeans, blue guitar, cowboy hat and boots — and came out wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
The victim recorded him both going in and coming out.
Police on Sunday released photos and a video provided by the woman and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by sending a message to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
The crime is forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor for which one could be sentenced to up to a year behind bars. The section of state law that describes the crime mentions, “For the purposes of this section, forcible touching includes squeezing, grabbing or pinching.”
The grabbing occurred in the 115th Precinct, but the command’s southern border runs along Roosevelt, and the outfit change was made in the 110th, police said.
