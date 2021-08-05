Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for terrorizing and assaulting a series of Muslim residents in South and Southeast Queens.
In an assault that happened July 25, the same individual who was behind two Queens Islamophobic attacks in June allegedly approached a Muslim woman at 94-06 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica around 6:30 p.m., shouting discriminatory remarks while brandishing a knife, according to the NYPD. He then fled.
Police identified the suspect as Naved Durrni, a 30-year-old Jamaica resident, and made an arrest July 27.
The most recent attack in addition to the two in June, in which Durrni allegedly assaulted Muslim residents while making bigoted statements, and in one instance fractured a victim’s nose, were captured by surveillance footage. The first two occurred in South Richmond Hill and Jamaica.
In response to the arrest, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) sent out a press release in solidarity with her Muslim constituents.
“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and New York’s entire Muslim community. I proudly represent a district with a diverse Muslim-American community, including the Bangladeshi community which has far too often been the victim of hate crimes,” Rajkumar said in a statement. “Islamophobia has no place in my district or anywhere in the United States ... and I urge the Queens District Attorney to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”
