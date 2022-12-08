“It’s always unnerving — I cringe when I find out about these,” says Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), referring to small-business fires in his district.
The latest victim? Metro Deli & Pizza, a neighborhood staple at 67-30 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30, a fierce blaze tore through the one-story commercial building, causing devastating damage. Flames also spread to the adjoining Juniper Tavern, which had been permanently closed and vacant (residents say it’s been empty at least five years).
According to a tweet posted last Friday afternoon by the FDNY Twitter account, fire marshals deemed the blaze “accidental” and “caused by careless discard of smoking materials.”
Flames broke out during rush hour at around 7:30 a.m., and the FDNY states that it received the call at 7:32 a.m. FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb, speaking at the scene that morning, said that units arrived within four minutes and that most of the flames were initially at the rear of the store. The response grew to three alarms, with a total of 13 units and 138 firefighters on the scene, and the fire was determined under control at 9:01 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The owner of Metro Deli & Pizza prefers to remain anonymous and declined to speak with the Chronicle. His business remains closed and not operational. The city’s Department of Buildings has issued peremptory vacate orders for both his building and the adjacent Juniper Tavern. Albert Davydov, of Davydov Monuments — on the same block as the deli and only separated from it by the vacant bar — knows the owner and says he is “going through a lot right now” and does not want to talk to press.
Michael Michel, president of nearby Christ the King High School, describes the store’s proprietor as a “nice guy,” and notes that he runs similar establishments in the area. Metro Deli & Pizza, which both Michel and Davydov estimate has been at its location for at least a decade, was a hotspot for Christ the King students — the school is just down the block on Metropolitan Avenue.
“The deli has been very important for the school, but also for the entire community,” Michel insists. “Hundreds of people, some of them commuters going to or coming from the next-door Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue subway station, would go in and get a coffee and a roll in the morning. Everyone knows the friendly staff.”
Some Christ the King students have begun fundraising for the shop’s impacted employees, he said.
Davydov and Michel hear that the Metro Deli & Pizza owner is working with an insurance company to sort matters out.
A spokesperson for the city Department of Small Business Services tells the Chronicle that Bernadette Nation, its executive director of emergency response, had her team deployed to the business in response to the fire and that it has been “working to offer services” the proprietor may need.
SBS can provide immediate aid to small businesses during real-time emergencies. It coordinates with the NYPD and other responders to secure an impacted store location and prevent losses; help with the retrieval of valuable items and documents; and supply the latest information on street closures, utility outages and demolitions.
After an emergency, SBS can assist by connecting an affected owner with relocation services, financial help, utility support, insurance guidance, free legal advice and government agency navigation. SBS is also able to recommend community organizations that might offer support.
Holden’s office is extending a helping hand to the Metro Deli & Pizza owner as well. It’s unfortunate déjà vu for Holden, who just assisted Glendale Bagels & Quality Deli owner Ryan Winkler when his establishment was hit by a two-alarm fire on Nov. 22. Holden is proud to say that Winkler is on the path to rebuilding.
“Our district’s small businesses are often neighborhood institutions,” the councilman explains. “And they often jump in when the community needs help and charity, so it’s only right to support them.
“In these emergency cases, we often help small business owners deal with the bureaucracy of the city, maneuver the system and expedite recovery.”
Davydov’s business suffered smoke damage from the Metro Deli & Pizza fire, in addition to other destruction due to firefighters breaking through his building to put out the flames. He’s filed an insurance claim and expects to be open in two weeks. Metro Deli & Pizza is in much worse shape; Davydov guesses it could take about six months for it to reopen.
The fire was yet another blow to small businesses in the area, which Holden laments are “always teetering on the edge,” especially since coronavirus struck. “Covid-related fines as a result of asinine rules beat the hell out of small businesses in my district,” the councilman adds with frustration.
Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano lists the city’s “high rents and high commercial real estate taxes,” along with the popularity of online shopping, as obstacles for local small stores.
The much more immediate and devastating obstacle that Metro Deli & Pizza’s owner woke up to on that hellish Wednesday morning has impacted many.
