The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol successfully recovered an unlocked delivery bike that was stolen from the front of Denise Pizzeria in Ozone Park. The recovery efforts started late last Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning.
“While on patrol, our volunteers were flagged down by Denise Pizzeria. They immediately reported the incident and obtained further information,” said Mohammad Khan, executive director of the COPCP, in a statement.
“The bike, equipped with an Apple AirTag, provided a location for our volunteers to canvas,” Khan said.
The AirTag initially pinged to a location in Woodhaven, and then moved towards 101st Avenue, near the COPCP office. According to COPCP communications director Daniel Hill, the thief was trying to hotwire or disable the AirTag.
After following the individual from a safe distance, the COPCP realized the thief had abandoned the bike at 102nd Avenue and fled.
The incident comes just weeks after an Ozone Park community civic meeting at which Capt. Pratima Bhullar Maldonado of the 102nd Precinct suggested placing Apple AirTags in vehicles.
“It’s the easiest way to know where your car is and you’ll be able to find it right away,” Maldonado said at the meeting on June 8.
This victory is the second this month for the COPCP. On June 8, volunteers located a car involved in a police pursuit. The car had previously sped dangerously through the community, narrowly missing volunteers at the Ozone Park Pantry.
Khan also expressed the importance of reporting all crimes to the authorities. “Thefts are on the rise, but many are not being reported, leading to a false narrative that crime is decreasing,” Khan said.
“COPCP is here to assist in reporting and translating,” Khan said. “We encourage all community members to remain vigilant, secure their property and promptly report any thefts or suspicious activities to the NYPD.”
