The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol spread cheer to over 450 children last Sunday with a festive toy giveaway at the Deshi Senior Center.
Many supported the event, including state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilwoman Joann Ariola, Community Board 9 and District Leader Richard David. Toys came from PS 108, PS 63, Toys for Tots and the 102nd Precinct. Leggings and jackets were given out as well and Shivram’s Bakery and Trini Delite provided food. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Bangladeshi American Community Development & Youth Services also sponsored the event.
“It was an absolute joy to see the children’s faces light up as they received their toys,” said COPCP Executive Director Mohammad Khan, seen at center right with Communications Director Daniel Coffaro Hill, left, CB 9 Chair Sherry Algredo and Addabbo.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.