A police officer is recovering from nonlife-threatening injuries sustained last Saturday night at the start of a Brooklyn police chase that ended up in Forest Park.
According to the NYPD, officers effected a vehicle stop in front of 784 Jamaica Ave. for an alleged stolen license plate and excessively dark window tint on a blue 2007 Infiniti.
The driver allegedly drove up onto the sidewalk, striking one of the officers and fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue “at a high rate of speed, disobeying multiple red lights with grave indifference to human life.”
The car allegedly struck multiple vehicles in the process, coming to a stop at the intersection of Park Lane South and Forest Parkway in Woodhaven.
Police said the driver and his two passengers fled into the park, which was closed at the time. All three were apprehended following a brief pursuit.
Police said the driver, Tommy Burgos Fermen, 25, of Corona was charged with two counts of assault and single counts of reckless endangerment, possession of burglary tools, criminal possession of stolen property, violation of Parks and Recreation law and public consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
The injured officer was taken to an area hospital.
