Police Officer Nickson Gomez of the 104th Precinct carried an 8-month-old baby down an emergency escape ladder during a residential fire.
Officers responded to a fire at 75-01 60 Lane on May 30, discovered a blaze on the first floor and assisted residents in leaving the building.
Gomez saw a man holding a baby and dog in a third floor window. He climbed up the fire escape ladder and took the baby from the arms of her father, left, and brought the baby down the fire escape to safety. The father brought the dog down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.