A New York City police officer reportedly killed himself in Suffolk County on Monday. The New York Post reported that the officer was found “with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head” at a boat marina in Mastic Beach.
Multiple published reports said the officer had been with the NYPD for nine years and was assigned to Transit District 9, which patrols all the subway trains and stations in Queens with the exception of the A line. He is believed to be the fourth NYPD officer to commit suicide this year.
On April 5, Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, commander of the 107th Precinct, shot himself in his NYPD vehicle near Kissena Park. On April 28 Officer Rory Dahill, 34, shot himself in Manhattan. A 49-year-old officer was found dead in a home in Glendale on Sept. 7.
Officers seeking help can call the 24-hour Employee Assistance line at (646) 610-6730; the NYPD Chaplain’s Unit at (212) 473-2363; and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance at 1 (888) 267-7267. Free, confidential help for NYPD members is available from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital at (646) 697-2020.
