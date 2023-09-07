The Continuing Education and Professional Studies program is coming back to York College in Jamaica in October.
Closed down in 2019, the program was restructured for improvement with the intention of a relaunch in spring 2020, but plans were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Alexis Greene, the CUNY school’s director of continuing ed.
“Even before Covid, that decision was put in place,” Greene told the Chronicle. “Things related to fiscal stuff, I’m assuming, is why they made that decision, but we were closed before Covid came on the scene.”
Greene said that the department also acted separately from the four-year college’s primary function.
“They had another direction for the department,” Greene said. “Continuing Ed was in its own microcosm. It was in its own galaxy.”
Now that the initiative is under the purview of the Office of the President at York, the college’s strategic goal is to use the program to help revitalize the community by increasing enrollment and increasing revenue for the school, according to Greene.
“That’s everybody’s concern,” she said. “Colleges are not seeing the need, or that they should or that was there. There is a focus on Continuing Ed being that revenue driver.”
There have been enrollment declines across the board CUNYwide, according to a report from the New York Post in February. CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos had to impose a hiring freeze in February as the preliminary incoming fall student body stood at 220,260, a 9 percent drop from fall 2021.
Stimulus money prevented the public university system from being in debt, according to a mid-year financial report that was shared among CUNY presidents and deans in January, which was obtained by the Post. In order to close the deficit, each school within the system has to find a way to save 5 percent, as expenditures are expected to go up 5 percent and tuition revenue to drop by 4 percent.
“I’ve been working at CUNY for 10 years, and whether it’s CUNY or private, declined enrollment tends to be everybody’s issue nationwide,” Greene said.
Bestcolleges.com, an online education research site, said that undergraduate enrollment was down before Covid-19, but accelerated between spring 2019 to spring 2023. Since the pandemic hit, 1.4 million people have decided to not embark on a college education. In comparison, 1.95 million opted not to pursue secondary education over the last decade.
“Student enrollment is going down, and here at York it is a focus,” Greene said. “The decision to restructure is more about focusing on the community ... with classes that are of interest and making sure that they are affordable and not being so off target with getting a certain population of people and focusing the program there. The people in the surrounding community might not even have a diploma to begin with.”
Some continuing education programs help people get back on track in finishing associate, bachelor or graduate degrees or provide enrichment courses for students whose employers want them to refresh their skillsets, while others help people obtain a degree or with on-the-job training, learning English as a second language, personal development, military training or receiving a personal certification.
The classes range from $850 to upwards of $1650 per class, but have the benefit of being one-and-done, according to the continuing education director.
“You do it in one semester and that all ties together with everything you are learning, and if there is a practical skills training, you are going to get that as part of your instruction,” Greene said. “That is going to prepare you to sit for a national certification in most cases.”
The courses range from two months to upwards of 13 weeks, she said.
“We are focusing on adult learners who have commitments during the day, who are able to take an evening class on campus or online after 6 p.m.,” Greene said. “Evenings and weekends are our sweet spot.”
Classes will start around 6 p.m. and end at 9:45 to 10 p.m., she added.
“With our daytime program, we have things that will start as early as 9 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.,” she said. “In terms of new programming, my goal was to focus on sectors where there are labor market shortages and there is a need for having people quickly, upskilled and coming with certifications, so technology, business and health were always the sectors I wanted to focus on.”
Cyber security, data analytics, IRS enrolled agent certification, project management, bookkeeping, real estate, certified nurse aide, pharmacy technician, notary public and allied healthcare programming are just a few of the new continuing education programs offered and they do not require a high school degree to enroll.
“EKG and phlebotomy, because that is a skill in need,” Greene added. “On the newer side we are doing a lot of youth development.”
In April 2024, Greene will offer The Young York Scholars Program, which is going to be an academic enrichment program for youth ages 7 to 14.
“The programming is designed to give youth the exposure of being on an academic campus and also leading or coming up with classes that tap into social and emotional learning,” she said. “While it is great to give them the hardcore academic things they should know like ELA, math, STEAM and science, we want to do something innovative with our classes by making sure that we have that SEL component.”
The college also received an earmark for $575,000 in congressionally directed funds for the Workforce Step-Up program, according to Greene.
“That also is going to have a mix of classes that are going to be available to students and residents at no cost,” Greene said. “Aside from youth programming, you have to be at least 18 for the Continuing Education program.”
The IRS enrolled agent certification will have basic and advanced courses.
“It’s basically tax prep, but you get a federal credential to assist people who were ever audited,” she said.
That tax program, along with the bookkeeping and project management courses will have a baseline test to assess people’s reading and math comprehension, she added.
“We are here for Queens and Southeast Queens residents and people who are interested in lifelong learning,” Greene said. “We are excited about the courses that are geared toward the community.”
Courses are expected to start on Oct. 16, and a website to register should be up by Sept. 24.
