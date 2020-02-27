Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) admits he’ll miss the City Council when he is no longer able to serve there.
But he sees running for Queens borough president as a way of continuing to advocate for and put into place programs and initiatives he believes to be important.
“I’m not running on my resume,” Constantinides said last week in a sitdown interview with the editorial board of the Chronicle. “I’m running to do things I can actually get done.”
Constantinides says the post of borough president often is seen as ceremonial, but that it can be a very influential post on things like land use
“Any [housing] development on city-owned land should be 100 percent affordable, built with union labor,” he said.
Pointing to his own neighborhood of Astoria, he said there are 22,000 seniors in need of affordable housing.
“We shouldn’t be giving city-owned land away to developers,” he said.
Constantinides said the borough president can hold great sway over land use through appointments to community boards, and said he would change the appointment process to accomplish that.
“It would be more like a job interview,” he said. “Not who you know.”
A special election for the borough presidency is set for Tuesday, March 24.
The chairman of the Council’s Committee on the Environment, Constantinides has a broad, deep environmental agenda, and said strong land use policies and a bully pulpit would not be the only tools in his toolbox for furthering it.
He said first that he would appoint a deputy borough president for sustainability. He also wants to add solar energy capability to every city-owned building in the borough, and said he would have the ability to accomplish it.
“The borough president has a discretionary budget of between $40 million and $70 million per year,” the councilman said. “That’s $160 to $280 million in four years — a quarter of a billion dollars.”
He said there is precedent from his own district, where he said every school will have some solar capability and can incorporate it into its STEM education by the end of his current term.
Questioned about the overall subject of major development projects, whether it be YourLIC’s efforts around Anable Basin, the Flushing waterfront, the proposed AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport or the Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar, Constantinides prefaced or concluded just about each answer with a single question:
“Who does the project benefit?”
He would like to see, for example, how proponents of the AirTrain say it would benefit residents of East Elmhurst.
“Are people really going to pay $8 to get to work?” he asked. “Or is this just for people passing through Queens with their luggage?”
When asked, he said an extension of the elevated N/W subway line to the airport could only be done if, among other things, it did not impact existing homeowners.
“Do it in a way that makes sense.”
He also favors looking into ferry service to Queens’ two airports.
“We are a city surrounded by water and borough surrounded by water,” he said.
With the Anable Basin project, Constantinides said he wants to see concrete benefits for nearby residents such as those in the Queensbridge Houses and other NYCHA buildings.
“How do you make sure the people living there are at the table with a strong enough voice?” he asked.
Using a cell phone and notebook, he demonstrated one of the proposals for the withdrawn Amazon HQ2 project in Long Island City, which would have had resilience guards along the East River to protect against storm surges or rising water levels, running both hands along either side of the mock Amazon campus.
“The water has to go somewhere,” the councilman said, pointing to what would be the surrounding neighborhoods on his improvised map.
“Who were they building that resiliency for?”
Constantinides is similarly doubtful of the BQX project and its potential to gentrify neighborhoods on the outlying streets along the proposed 11-mile corridor — if it gets built. He said not all the increased property taxes needed to pay the proposed $2.7 billion startup costs will come from luxury waterfront developments in Long Island City.
“What about the people on 12th Street?” he asked. “Fourteenth and 18th streets? Thirty-second, 33rd and 34th streets?”
On other environmental issues, Constantinides fully supports redeveloping Rikers Island as a green complex complete with a 100-acre solar farm and a wastewater and sewage treatment plant, simultaneously producing cleaner energy for the city and reducing the amount of raw sewage overflow into bodies of water such as Flushing Bay.
“Last year there were 5 billion gallons dumped into Flushing Bay,” he said, adding that it might allow the city to shut down up to four aged treatment plants rather than spending hundreds of millions of dollars renovating them.
He said energy also could be created on-site with the construction of a station that would use mechanical and biological processes to break down organic food waste.
While the capacity for taking on wastewater and sewage could be limited by geography, Constantinides believes a food waste-to-energy operation might be capable of taking all such waste in the city.
Off to the east, though the new pro hockey arena and concert venue being built on the grounds of Belmont Park is just across the Nassau County line, Constantinides said Queens must get more than just event-day traffic out of the project.
“Hopefully, we get better hockey,” he quipped, before saying that he would push for Nassau County, the city and the state to provide things such as increased mass transit on event days.
On some of the office’s more basic services, Constantinides said Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer, with a main office as well as a satellite office in Harlem, does not confine herself or staff to one location, and neither should the Queens BP. He believes there should be satellite offices in Southeast and northwestern Queens, given its status as the borough with the most land.
Aside from brick-and-mortar sites, he said the $5 million operations budget and 60 employees could be deployed on a rotating basis to libraries, houses of worship and other sites to bring Borough Hall to the residents paying the bills.
