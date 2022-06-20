Early Sunday morning, a shooting with a reported assault rifle broke out near Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, leaving one dead and two injured.
Police in the 106th Precinct responded to the call just after 5 a.m. and found a 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
He was identified as Raymond Francis of Union Street in Brooklyn, according to police.
On Monday morning, authorities announced that 28-year-old Dwayne Whyte of Bridgeport, Conn. was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a firearm.
Two others, both 32 years old, were shot in the incident and are in stable condition. One was shot in the face and the other multiple times in the leg.
Officers say the incident occurred in the rear of 135-26 Cross Bay Blvd. The location is near Redding Street, several automobile shops and the former Days Inn & Suites, which is now a banquet hall. Some reports stated that the incident took place outside of a catering hall.
Surveillance video obtained by the New York Post showed a gunman wearing all black and wielding a long gun.
There have been no arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.
“Guns are being illegally brought into our city every day,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) in a statement to the Chronicle.
“We need our state and federal representatives to empower law enforcement agencies to actively get illegal guns off our streets and stop them before they end up in the wrong hands.”
