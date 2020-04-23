Members of Congress on Tuesday assured the Queens business community that the next round of COVID-19-related financial assistance will make a good, if flawed, program better.
U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) and Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) spoke with about 125 people in a teleconference organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Most of the talk was about how small businesses can apply for money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund.
Both had run out of money as of last week, with many small businesses across the country shut out while larger operations pulled down millions.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a $484 billion extension of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to a statement issued by the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-Kent.), the Senate approved another $320 billion for the PPP and $60 billion for the EIDL fund. The measure also includes roughly $75 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers; and $25 billion for state-run COVID-19 testing and research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
Maloney, Meeks and Suozzi said the House of Representatives is expected to vote on a relief bill of its own today, Thursday, April 23.
“I share the frustration a lot of the listeners have,” Suozzi said. He pointed to national chain restaurants that applied for the funds and had no problem finding cooperative banks.
“Most small business owners in Queens don’t want $1 million; they want $50,000 or $100,000,” Suozzi said. “There’s a difference between big small businesses and small, small businesses. Those funds were meant for small, small businesses.”
Suozzi also said he wants any House measure to be apportioned based on the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.
“I see more money being granted in Texas than New York,” he said. “I want it based on the rate, on the impact the disease has had. We have 30 percent of the cases and 40 percent of the deaths.”
Meeks concurred that the level of infection is what should be used to determine what resources go to states. He also wants new PPP funding to have diversity data attached to it.
“PPP has its weaknesses and strengths,” he acknowledged, saying continued and steady feedback from businesses owners will help the Queens delegation refine its requests in the coming months.
“We need to know what works for you and what doesn’t,” he said.
Maloney said she personally spoke with executives of a bank that one of her constituents said was refusing to write PPP loans for less than $100,000.
“I told them, ‘You didn’t write the law,’” she said.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, told the business owners that they need to contact their congressional representatives or him personally if they experience such a response.
“All of the big banks are members,” he said. “Let us know and we’ll get you to the right people. The email for the chamber is info@queenschamber.org. My email is tgrech@queenschamber.org.”
One of Maloney’s long-term aims is to require insurance companies to write business disruption policies.
“Right now businesses can’t get insured against pandemics,” Maloney said. Hand in hand with the requirement would be the establishment of a fund to ensure that there is enough capacity to cover such losses.
Grech also took the opportunity to remind everyone listening they need to respond to the ongoing U.S. Census.
Maloney said first that census figures determine how the federal government will apportion up to $800 billion annually among the states for education, Medicare, highways, transportation and other items. Grech also noted it is how Congress apportions its seats.
“I was born in 1962,” Grech said. “That year New York State had 45 representatives in Congress. Today we have 27.”
