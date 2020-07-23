When it was passed in the state budget in spring 2019, congestion pricing was considered an innovative way to alleviate traffic in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan and reduce pollution — and to raise about $1 billion in cash annually for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority beginning in 2021.
With the COVID-19 outbreak tanking the MTA’s ridership and revenue levels since mid-March, an MTA official last week told the Manhattan Institute that implementation now could be delayed for at least a year, blaming inaction on the part of the Federal Highway Administration in approving the proposal.
The idea is to toll drivers for each trip into Manhattan’s central business district — the amount has not yet been determined or at least not made public.
In recent weeks, Mayor de Blasio, Gov. Cuomo and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) all have accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet on the approval process — Cuomo and Schumer have said it is one of multiple transportation projects being held up by the U.S. Department of Transportation. But a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday said the reason is far more mundane.
“New York State’s congestion pricing proposal is still under review by the Federal Highway Administration,” the spokesman said. “Given that this project would set precedent as the first ‘cordon’ congestion pricing toll zone in the United States, it requires thorough consideration and review.”
Congress earlier this year provided $4 billion to bail out the MTA in one of the first COVID-19 relief packages, and is seeking another $3.9 billion that has been approved by the House of Representatives and now is under consideration in the Senate.
Schumer, who still is negotiating with the administration on congestion pricing and other projects, said in a Zoom conference call on June 18 he has assured Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that he will block any new stimulus bill that does not include the additional MTA funding.
Cuomo’s press office referred the Chronicle to a statement the governor made last month.
“I have spoken to the federal government about it. MTA has spoken to the federal government about it,” Cuomo said. “The MTA cannot approve the congestion pricing plan. Why not? You have to ask the federal government. I don’t believe they have a bona fide reason. Why haven’t they approved congestion pricing? I have no idea. Why haven’t they approved the cross Hudson tunnels? Why haven’t they approved the air train from LaGuardia? Why haven’t they approved the extension of the 2nd Avenue subway to 125th Street? Why did they pass SALT which penalized New Yorkers and increased the taxes of New Yorkers, who are already contributing more to the federal government than anyone else? I don’t know.”
The Tri-State Transportation Campaign, in a statement issued last week, believes the federal delay is more of a systematic problem that is blocking desperately needed funding.
“The plan, initially set to launch no later than January 2021, has been intentionally held up by the Trump Administration,” the statement declared. “It is a tremendous blow to the MTA and to the New York City region, which relies on our public transit network to exist. A billion-dollar-a-year blow to New York’s regional economy is a massive federal failure, and the only reason this will register as barely a blip on the historical record of our time rather than stand as the epitome of the stunning incompetence it truly represents is that it is just a small part of the unthinkable scale of the Trump Administration’s failures during the COVID pandemic and resulting economic collapse.”
