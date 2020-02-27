The objections of Queens residents and elected officials who opposed congestion pricing may well have been rendered unnecessary — at least for the time being — by the Trump administration.
Gov. Cuomo certainly thinks so, speculating that several major transportation projects in the state could be held up in retaliation for New York State adopting legislation last year, known as the Green Light law, that allows illegal immigrants age 16 or older to apply for driver’s licenses.
Back on Feb. 5 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that New York State residents were being barred from its Global Entry program, which allows pre-cleared residents to speed their way through customs when re-entering the country.
Published reports have quoted the DHS as saying that provisions of the Green Light law deny it the necessary level of access to state Department of Motor Vehicles records, provisions that were implemented in an attempt to prevent the federal government from using the data to pursue illegal immigrants.
Congestion pricing will, when enacted, charge a toll for drivers entering Midtown or Downtown Manhattan. Among its stated aims are to reduce traffic congestion, reduce pollution and raise $15 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, money ostensibly to be put toward improving the city’s mass transit system.
Originally intended to go into effect next January, the plan needs federal approval and an as-yet-unspecified but federally mandated environmental review.
Cuomo, in a meeting with Trump on Feb. 13, offered a compromise on DMV access, but to no avail. On Feb. 20, in a press conference, Cuomo was quoted by multiple news outlets as saying, “I’m not holding my breath waiting for them to approve congestion pricing. ... Will they hold congestion pricing hostage? Yes. That’s how they do business.”
“That’s how they do business,” echoed Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) in a telephone interview last week. And Grodenchik, who represents a district without subway or Long Island Rail Road stations, actually was one of the more vocal opponents of the new tolls.
“And it’s not just congestion pricing,” he said, ticking off projects such as the new rail tunnel needed between New York and New Jersey, the potential AirTrain project to LaGuardia Airport and others.
“Congestion pricing aside, I’m a fan of the governor,” Grodenchik said. “And I’m not a fan of the president.”
The MTA is taking the congestion pricing existing stalemate in stride.
“The federal government determines the approval process and the MTA is ready to act expeditiously on whatever environmental review [the Federal Highway Administration] decides is required as we have already held over a dozen meetings with them and responded to every request for supplemental information,” said Abbey Collins, chief communications officer for the MTA, in an email to the Chronicle.
She did add that federal inaction would result in “continued congestion on city streets, harmful air pollution and a $15 billion hole in the MTA’s historic Capital Plan that is needed to continue the forward progress we have achieved.”
The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment.
