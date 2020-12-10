Could the choice of President-elect Joe Biden finally be the key to unlocking approval for congestion pricing and a projected $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority?
No one in New York is popping the champagne corks just yet.
The long-sought plan to raise $1 billion a year for mass transit by tolling vehicles traveling into and out of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan was supposed to be all over but for the details when it was approved as part of the state budget in April 2019.
But it also needed final review by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which has been a long time coming.
Back in the summer U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Gov. Cuomo accused the Trump administration of stalling — Cuomo charged the feds with blocking a lot more — while the U.S. DOT told the Chronicle that a new program of such complexity needed extensive study.
Polly Trottenberg, who backed the idea as commissioner of the city’s Department of Transportation, recently resigned to accept a post advising the Biden-Kamala Harris transition team on transportation issues.
And even with the MTA hemorrhaging money, Cuomo wasn’t being optimistic when he last addressed the matter. In a transcript from Nov. 23 provided by Cuomo’s office this week, the governor said he has not yet spoken with Biden or his team about the issue.
“No, just because the conversation hasn’t gotten to that level of detail,” Cuomo said. “I’m sure he doesn’t know about the DOT -— we have a lot of DOT issues. The MTA congestion pricing plan is one of a long list of issues with the Department of Transportation.”
Cuomo said the DOT hasn’t approved the rebuilding of the Hudson River tunnels. Or the LaGuardia Airport air train. Or the Second Ave subway, “while every other federal DOT has. And the federal government hasn’t approved the congestion pricing plan. So, it’s a long list.”
Cuomo in that press conference did not place a priority number on the congestion pricing plan.
“They’re all important,” he said of the various projects.
Speaking back in June about the impasse in Washington over a bailout for the MTA — which is ongoing — Schumer on a Zoom call accused President Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of sitting on funding for or approval of several big-ticket transportation projects including the Moynihan Station rail project in Manhattan.
Chao is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).
“Making sure she is not transportation secretary after November is probably the best way to do it,” he said then.
A source close to Schumer told the Chronicle that “the senator has discussed transit issues with the President-elect.”
Whatever plan is approved would allow for the placement of machines that would toll vehicles entering the Manhattan business districts. Different estimates have placed the start of the zone at 60th Street — anyone crossing the Queensboro-Ed Koch Bridge would pay the toll — while others place the top of the zone as high as the 90s.
Fees would vary by vehicle size and possibly by time of day.
