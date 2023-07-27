New Jersey, as promised by Gov. Phil Murphy, has filed a federal lawsuit to block New York State’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan at or south of 60th Street beginning in spring 2024.
Murphy, in a joint statement Friday from his office with federal representatives from the Garden State, said the plan to raise $1 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was approved by the Federal Highway Administration without a full environmental review as required by the National Environmental Protection Act and the Clean Air Act.
The suit has been filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey. The FHWA, which ruled further study unnecessary on June 26, and the U.S. Department of Transportation are named as defendants.
The New York Post reported on Friday that equipment to read license plates already is being installed in western Manhattan. State officials are weighing final regulations, including peak tolling fees of between $9 and $23 per trip.
Murphy says the tolls are discriminatory.
“After refusing to conduct a full environmental review of the MTA’s poorly designed tolling program, the FHWA has unlawfully fast-tracked the agency’s attempt to line its own coffers at the expense of New Jersey families,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “The costs of standing idly by while the MTA uses New Jersey residents to help balance its budget sheets are more than economic. At the MTA’s own admission, its tolling program would divert traffic and shift pollution to many vulnerable New Jersey communities, impacting air quality while offering nothing to mitigate such considerable harm.”
The Post report quoted MTA Chief of External Relations John McCarthy as dismissing Murphy’s claims.
“This lawsuit is baseless,” he said. “The 4,000-page Environmental Assessment performed by MTA, New York State DOT and New York City DOT was supervised at every stage and specifically approved by the Biden Administration ... We’re confident the federal approval — and the entire process — will stand up to scrutiny.”
Murphy has the backing of his top federal elected officials.
“As the senior senator of New Jersey, I have made it abundantly clear that it’s unacceptable for New York to try balancing its budget on the backs of New Jersey commuters,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in Murphy’s statement. “Their proposed congestion tax scheme is nothing more than a shakedown and must be defeated.”
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said enacting the plan would bring increased pollution west of the Hudson River.
“If the MTA gets its way, trucks will be backed up here in North Jersey, billowing cancer-causing pollution into the lungs of our children,” he said. “I want to thank our Governor for punching back at a state that decided to use Jersey as their piggy bank to solve their years of criminal mismanagement at the MTA. I don’t know how the MTA Chairman looks at himself in the mirror. He should come to Fort Lee and look Mayor Sokolich in the eye and tell him why it’s okay to give cancer to the children here.”
Gottheimer said he is expecting more lawsuits from New Jersey cities and towns that could suffer from the impact of increased traffic and pollution.
“The Garden State is not New York’s piggy bank,” said U.S. Rep Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) said. “We are not the MTA’s ATM. New Jersey has been our region’s pack mule for a long time. Enough is enough.”
Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director for the Riders Alliance, said in an email that he considers the suit groundless.
“Goaded by demagogues like Rep. Rob Gottheimer and Sen. Bob Menendez, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s frivolous lawsuit is a plot to deprive several million riders of reliable and accessible subway service, whether we’re New Yorkers, commuters from New Jersey, or visitors to America’s largest transit network from across the nation or around the world,” Pearlstein said.
“What is more, Governor Murphy is engaging in a cynical ploy to distract from his own gross negligence at the helm of his woefully underfunded and unreliable NJ Transit system and his climate denialism, exemplified by his $10 billion Turnpike expansion planned to worsen traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon emissions in Jersey City.”
