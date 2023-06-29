Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) has been one of Queens’ more vocal critics of congestion pricing. The passage of time has done nothing to alter his view in the wake of Monday’s reports that the federal government gave it a final stamp of approval to proceed.
The Federal Highway Administration, as first reported by Crain’s New York Business, said New York State’s plan to toll drivers who enter Midtown or Downtown Manhattan from 60th Street and almost all points south needs no further studies.
State officials say it is necessary in order to raise $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
It is expected to be in place in or about next April. Weprin, in a statement from his office, said he is “deeply disturbed” by the FHWA’s ruling.
“New Yorkers cannot afford this $1 billion tax hike, which is being camouflaged as investment in the MTA — an unaccountable and untrustworthy steward of the public’s funds,” Weprin said. “Congestion Pricing will impose burdensome expenses on working- and middle-class citizens who are already struggling to meet the rising cost of living. It will dissuade tourism in Manhattan and make taxi, limousine, and app-based rideshare services financially untenable. Congestion Pricing will cripple our businesses — both small and large — which have yet to recover from the Covid-19 crisis and are currently in the grips of unprecedented inflation and supply chain disruptions.”
The state’s Traffic Mobility Review Board now has just over 300 days to finalize details for the cost of the tolls and any possible exemptions or discounts and install the infrastructure to assess and collect the tolls. Revenue will be used to leverage $15 billion in borrowing for capital improvement projects.
Gov. Hochul and the MTA in May were still operating on the assumption that a new peak toll will be somewhere between $9 and $23. Exceptions include drivers using the West Side Highway or FDR Drive; and those using the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.
The Chronicle back in May reported on a number of apparent concessions the state is considering, such as charging taxis only once per day; offering discounts to low-income drivers after 10 trips; and offering overnight discounts in an effort to encourage truck drivers to use off-hours for their trips.
Another stated goal is to reduce traffic and pollution in Manhattan, though a great deal of both is expected to simply be pushed into the Bronx. The state and MTA have promised to study ways to mitigate the impacts or attempt to offset them by other means.
Many Queens residents and elected officials have voiced their objections to the plan, calling it just another tax.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has threatened legal action if his constituents are forced to pay the fee on top of tolls they already rack up at the George Washington Bridge and Hudson River tunnels.
Not all were opposed to the decision, as per a statement from the Riders Alliance.
“Public transit riders are thrilled that Washington has finally approved congestion pricing so New York can fix the subway network we all depend on,” said Riders Alliance Senior Organizer Danna Dennis. “We look forward to working with Governor Hochul and transit officials to ensure a successful implementation. At last, the MTA can make essential upgrades and deliver the modern, reliable, accessible subway that New Yorkers, commuters, and visitors need and deserve.”
But Charlton D’souza of Passengers United said his group opposes the plan because Queens won’t get anything out of it. And, citing signal trouble on the Queens Boulevard line, he asked, “What happens when millions of people ditch their cars and get on the subway and the subway breaks down?”
Weprin said that there are traffic issues in Manhattan, but that any solution must begin with fixing the MTA.
“Hard data on the consequences of imposing Congestion Pricing are needed,” Weprin said. “How will the ill and infirm make their way to hospitals below 60th St.? When can our disability community expect to have their needs satisfactorily addressed — only about 30% of stations in the entire system are “accessible”? What adverse health and environmental impacts will arise from new, increased patterns of traffic in the communities outside the Central Business District?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.