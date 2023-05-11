The Federal Highway Administration has approved the state’s plan to implement congestion pricing in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
The measure, when completed in about a year, will allow the state to toll drivers of cars somewhere between $9 and $23 for every trip into Manhattan below 60th Street.
Larger vehicles and trucks would pay more.
The stated aims are to raise more than $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and to reduce traffic congestion, noise and pollution in Lower Manhattan.
Should the 30-day period — which begins this week — pass without a successful challenge, the state would have just over 300 days to conduct hearings, get everything from its software to tolling gantries in place, and have hearings before the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which would be charged with setting rates and possible discounts or exemptions.
And any exemptions, according to the state, mean increases on other drivers to make up the anticipated difference.
“The Federal Highway Administration ... reviewed the Final Environmental Assessment for the Central District Tolling Program submitted on April 25, 2023 and approves its release to the public for a 30-day public notice,” FHWA Division Administrator Richard Marquis wrote to officials of the MTA and city and state Departments of Transportation in a letter dated May 5.
He added that the program must complete a National Environmental Policy Act process before the state can apply for the FHWA’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, which helps transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other means.
Officials with the MTA have said the money raised could allow the agency to leverage about $15 billion in borrowing power to keep the system running and fund upgrades.
John McCarthy, chief of external relations for the MTA, said the FHWA has issued a Letter of Legal Sufficiency to clear the way for the plan.
“Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system,” McCarthy said in a press release from the MTA late Friday afternoon.
“To do it right, environmental equity has been an integral component,” he added. “We are grateful that the FHWA has acknowledged the Project Sponsors’ efforts to date and has found the document has met the standards for legal sufficiency.”
An MTA official told the Chronicle that the legal clearance sets a clock in motion, with the 30-day period beginning this week.
After that the state would have to conduct hearings. The plan has been heavily criticized by those, such as elected officials from Eastern Queens and New Jersey, who say it amounts to a massive tax on drivers and businesses.
Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) was nothing if not direct in a statement Friday evening.
“Today’s decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation to allow New York’s congestion pricing plan to move forward is unfair and ill-advised,” Murphy said. “The Administration’s decision to move forward without a true environmental impact study undercuts some of the Administration’s own long-term goals, including the Justice40 Initiative.”
Murphy has consistently attacked what he has called the disproportionate negative impacts of congestion pricing on New Jersey residents, including a greater financial burden on state commuters, double tolling, toll shopping, a lack of revenue for NJ Transit, outsized environmental burdens on certain North Jersey communities, and financial impacts on the Port Authority’s capital budget.
“Everyone in the region deserves access to more reliable mass transit, but placing an unjustified financial burden on the backs of hardworking New Jersey commuters is wrong. Simply put, it is a money grab.”
Murphy said he is supporting a bipartisan effort in Congress to derail the proposal, and that the Garden State reserves the right to take legal action.
Back on the New York side of the Hudson River, Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum took a different view.
“This is the best Friday afternoon news dump ever,” Plum said in a statement from the organization. “After years of delays, which transit riders are all too familiar with, the federal government has finally decided that millions of New Yorkers, commuters, and visitors to our city can have nice things after all.”
Plum said Hochul now has all the power she needs to raise the money to fix the subways and deliver reliable and accessible service.
“It has been a four-year wait since the approval of congestion pricing by the New York State legislature, including a two-year federal review. Finally, we have reached the end of the federal review process and are thrilled about the prospects of implementing congestion pricing in 2024,” said Renae Reynolds, executive director, Tri-State Transportation Campaign. “This move promises to bring numerous benefits to our city and region, including the reduction of traffic, fewer emissions, and funding for better transit infrastructure. We are heartened to see the mitigation efforts added to the Environmental Assessment and look forward to working with the MTA, New York City, and the State of New York to move them to implementation.”
