Queens drivers entering Manhattan could pay between $9 and $23 during peak hours under an array of congestion pricing plans released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday morning.
The aim of any eventual plan is to charge drivers entering Manhattan’s central business district — Midtown or Downtown — defined as below 60th Street, to reduce the number of vehicles, thus easing traffic congestion and pollution before the end of next year.
The goal also is to raise $1 billion a year for the MTA, allowing the agency to leverage $15 billion in borrowing toward its existing $55 billion capital improvement plan.
“The tremendous detail included in this assessment makes clear the widespread benefits that would result from central business district tolling,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in an announcement. “Bottom line: congestion pricing is good for the environment, good for public transit and good for New York and the region. We look forward to receiving public feedback in the weeks ahead.”
The entire environmental assessment plan, including a 34-page summary, can be found online at mta.info/CBDTP.
A series of six virtual public hearings will take place over six days between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearings can sign up online at mta.info/CBDTP. The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at these dates and times:
• Thursday, Aug. 25, 5 to 8 p.m.;
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Monday, Aug. 29, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.; and
• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Should the Federal Highway Administration ultimately approve the plan, it would move on to the MTA-appointed Traffic Mobility Review Board, which will weigh how high to set prices for peak periods (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends); off peak weekdays (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.); overnight (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and overnight weekends (10 p.m. to 10 a.m.).
Under all six proposals being considered, most passenger cars, motorcycles and commercial drivers would be charged only once per day. But some trucks, commercial vehicles and taxis could be charged multiple times per day. Many groups, such as city workers, taxi owners and people who need to get medical care in Manhattan among numerous others, have asked that exemptions be carved out for them.
But a senior MTA official pointed out to the Chronicle that every exemption or discount granted would necessitate increasing base fees for everyone else in order to meet funding goals.
Speaking with the Chronicle last week, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, reiterated his concern from the beginning that any fees will hit small businesses that often must make multiple trips.
“My concern has always been, from day one, like many other organizations that represent small businesses, is the impact on the small businesses that drive back and forth numerous times over our now toll-free bridges,” Grech said. “All those costs will need to be passed on to the consumer. There’s not much left when it comes to margin for many small businesses to eat that.
“Those costs will be passed on to the consumer in an environment where we haven’t seen inflation this high for 40 years,” Grech added. “If you think your tomatoes and your bananas and your HVAC experts going back and forth over the bridges are high now, wait. And get ready.”
In addition to the hearings, the agencies on Wednesday began public feedback online at mta.info/CBDTP; via email at CBDTP@mtabt.org; by regular mail at CBD Tolling Program, 2 Broadway, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004; by phone at (646) 252-7440; and by fax at (212) 504-3148 with Attention to CBDTP Team.
Comments may also be provided to FHWA by email at CBDTP@dot.gov or mail at FHWA - NY Division, RE: CBDTP, Leo W. O’Brien Federal Building, 11A Clinton Ave, Suite 719, Albany, NY 12207.
