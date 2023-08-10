The Traffic Mobility Review Board, the six-member panel that will recommend the final congestion pricing tolling structure for the Manhattan Central Business District, will host its second meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Manhattan at 2 Broadway, 20th floor.
The meeting is open to the public but there will not be any public comment taken during the proceedings. It will be livestreamed at bit.ly/45ofiE1.
The state has received federal approval for plans to charge tolls for vehicles entering Midtown and Downtown Manhattan at 60th Street or south. The base fee for cars will be between $9 and $23.
The aim is to raise at least $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and to reduce or divert vehicle traffic and pollution from the Manhattan Central Business District.
The TMRB will recommend fees, discounts and exemptions to the Board of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, which is coterminous with the MTA Board, for consideration for proposed adoption by next April or May.
— Michael Gannon
