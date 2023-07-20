As part of its Con Edison Neighborhood Program, the utility is offering to pay up to 100 percent of the cost of energy-efficiency upgrades for small-to medium-sized businesses and nonprofits that use 300 kilowatts or less in neighborhoods in Southeast Queens.
People who choose to sign up their organization or church, which falls under the nonprofit category, for the program will get new LED lights, lighting controls, refrigeration, heating ventilation and air-conditioning equipment that will make their buildings more energy efficient.
More than 10,000 customers in mostly South Queens and sections of Brooklyn have already reduced their energy usage by 219 gigawatt hours annually and reduced their energy costs by $59 million, according to Con Edison.
A spokeswoman for the utility told the Queens Chronicle that of the aforementioned number, 2,500 businesses and nonprofits in Queens have participated in the initiative since 2018 and saved $20 million after obtaining the energy-efficient upgrades.
To learn more, visit coned.com/neighborhood.
“The incentive covers up to 100 percent of the energy upgrades, but it does vary based on what upgrades are installed,” said Steve Coulter, the operations manager for the Neighborhood Program. “One of our participating contractors will visit the business and provide an energy assessment and they will recommend energy efficient upgrades. They will tell what the cost of the energy efficient upgrades are, what the total incentive Con Edison offers and they will also tell them what the estimated energy savings will be when installing those upgrades.”
Even if the utility is not able to cover the whole cost, it will cover 90 percent.
“If the contractor says the cost of the project is $10,000, Con Edison will cover $9,000,” Coulter told the Chronicle. “Because of the energy savings that you will get back within a year, here is how much we expect you to save on your utility bill over the year. From there, they can estimate what the pay back period is with the project.”
The neighborhoods that can now join the program include Briarwood, Jamaica, Queens Village, Bellerose, Floral Park, Hollis, South Jamaica, St. Albans, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Brookville, and Rosedale, according to the utility.
Coulter said the neighborhoods that are selected for the program are based on where there is high energy usage.
