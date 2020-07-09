A few days after Father’s Day last month, one of five ConEd feeder cables that supply electricity to much of southwest Queens failed.
No one lost power but it was the kind of problem that plagues the aging power grid in New York especially during the peak summer months, a spokesman told the Chronicle this week.
The utility said it is still trying to determine why the line failed. A major project to replace it and a second feeder line is now in its second week.
In Ozone Park, Lindenwood and both both Old and New Howard Beach, residents woke up last week to find huge emergency-power generators parked in dozens of neighborhoods.
For the most part, the 35 mobile generators are “a precaution to maintain reliable service ... while we repair two high-voltage transmission cables,” a ConEd spokesman said in an email.
“We have not used them much, except to address some localized issues,” he wrote.
But at least once this week, a generator parked just off Pitkin Avenue and 84th Street in Ozone Park was fired up at 3:30 a.m., according to one resident.
The diesel-powered generators — each able to supply power to hundreds of homes — can cause a racket.
“It was so annoying,” said Lou Ann Silba, who lives in nearby Tudor Village. “I understand if they need to upgrade the system, but that’s unacceptable to wake people up in the middle of the night like that.”
The utility has been doing much of the switchover work at night to minimize disruption during the day, said the spokesman.
“We have been texting and phoning customers who will experience short outages overnight ... in order to give them advance notice,” he said.
The feeders being replaced distribute power generated by a substation on Williams Avenue in Brownsville to homes over a seven-mile stretch of Brooklyn and Queens.
The Brownsville network is notoriously overtaxed. Last July, ConEd had to cut off power to 30,000 homes in southeastern Brooklyn for a night when demand threatened to bring down the entire system.
Work on the first feeder cables in Queens was slated to be completed by yesterday, Wednesday, the spokesman said.
ConEd did not immediately provide an estimate for finishing work on the second line.
