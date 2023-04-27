The sun setting on the horizon as cars head toward Brooklyn on North Conduit Avenue makes it nearly impossible to see anyone waiting to cross at the end of a rundown path connecting the north and south sides of the busy road near 79th and 80th streets in Ozone Park.
That’s exactly what Steve Hanks and Robert Espinar were doing, after leaving the LA Fitness gym in the Linden Center mall, smoothies in hand.
People make the dangerous trek across North and South Conduit because walking down to Sutter Avenue where there is a light and a crosswalk is out of the way, they said.
“This way is just easier for us, but more dangerous,” said Espinar.
“If we want to cross this street, the cars will just be zooming; none of them stop,” said Hanks.
As they crossed, plenty of others were doing the same; kids and a food delivery driver on bikes, a couple lugging groceries, an employee from the urgent care center catching an Uber.
A stoplight on either side of the grassy median will 100 percent make a difference, Hanks and Espinar said.
Finally, after years of activism reignited by the tragic hit-and-run death of 24-year-old Kimberly Ortega — who was coming from the same gym as the young men — in March of 2021, two traffic signals and other improvements are coming.
On Monday, community stakeholders received a letter from the city Department of Transportation informing of plans for a street improvement project at North and South Conduit and 79th Street, set for this September.
There will be a traffic signal installed on South Conduit at the shopping center entrance as well as one at North Conduit and 79th.
A new pedestrian path will be added across the grass, its exact route to be determined.
That is another feature Espinar and Hanks look forward to.
“This whole walkway is mad annoying, it’s my personal peeve,” said Hanks. There are often rocks and broken glass and it floods when it rains, he said.
On the shopping center side, improvements will also include a painted curb extension with flexible delineators and granite rocks, revised pavement markings and upgraded ramps. A right turn will also be legalized going from the shopping center to South Conduit.
“The design is in response to numerous community and elected official requests for a safer pedestrian crossing between the north and south sides of Conduit Avenue across the grassy area,” the letter, signed by Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, stated, also citing two fatalities in the past five years there.
A petition started by Fabio Estrada for a stoplight garnered 1,200 signatures.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association has advocated for the area since Ortega’s death as well, including by writing letters to the DOT and holding walkthroughs with the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs.
The group’s president, Sam Esposito, said the members are satisfied with the proposed improvements, which have come earlier than anticipated. In October, he says, the group pushed to have the study expedited.
The block association plans to hold a ribbon cutting at the site with Ortega’s family once the traffic improvements are installed.
In a social media post, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) thanked the DOT and the block association as well as the Howard Beach Lindenwood and Ozone Tudor civics and Community 10 for their continued activism.
