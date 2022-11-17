Con Edison is reminding customers to beware of scammers who employ a number of deceptive methods to pose as representatives of the company in an effort to con people out of their money.
Con Edison says scammers contact its customers every day and tell them they must make an immediate payment to avoid a service turnoff. Anyone asked to make an immediate payment to avoid a turnoff should regard that as a scam. Con Ed does not contact customers and demand immediate payment.
The company, in a press release for International Fraud Awareness Week, detailed some common scams that target customers in New York City.
• Scammers call customers and instruct them to buy a prepaid card. The callers sometimes point the customer to a store that sells prepaid cards. Once the customer puts money on the card and provides the scammer with the card number, the scammer steals the money. Con Ed does not accept payment by prepaid debit cards, MoneyGram or similar transfers.
• Scammers contact customers and demand payment via apps like Cash App, Venmo and Zelle. Con Edison does not support these platforms for payment. The company also does not accept payment via Paypal or bitcoin.
• Some impostors who knock on a customer’s door try to talk their way inside to steal or even commit an assault. Con Ed urges customers to ask anyone who claims to be from the company to show a company ID. If you are still unsure, call 1 (800) 75-CONED [753-6633] to check.
• Customers should never provide callers with personal information, such as social security numbers. Anyone who thinks they have been the target of a scam should call their local police department.
• Scammers who call customers can make a Con Ed phone number appear on their caller ID display.
• When a customer gives money to a scammer, the scammer often claims the payment did not go through and demands another payment. The company has gotten reports of customers making multiple payments totaling thousands of dollars.
Con Ed offers its customers a number of real payment options online at bit.ly/3UPIZIw.
