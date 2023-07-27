The final days of July are bringing a heat wave to Queens, but some residents might think twice before blasting the AC.
Starting in August, New Yorkers who use an average of 600 kWh per month will see a 9.1 percent increase in their electric bills from Con Edison, according to a new three-year plan established during the July 20 New York State Public Service Commission meeting. The rates will hike again in January 2024 by 4.2 percent and another 1.4 percent in January 2025.
Con Ed gas customers who average 100 therms per month should also expect increases, of 8.4 percent next month, 6.7 percent in January 2024 and 6.6 percent in January 2025.
The rate increases come as part of a plan that would help move New York state away from its reliance on fossil fuels, and allow Con Ed to cover costs and pursue “important energy efficiency initiatives,” according to a press release from the PSC.
“The increases in rates over the three-year term of the electric and gas rates plan are necessary to meet increased company costs, including increases in the property tax burden representing more than 30 percent of the increased cost over the three-year period, and to support spending for capital improvements and employee additions, which are necessary to improve electric and gas operations and enhance overall electric and gas system integrity, safety and reliability,” the PSC wrote.
“A large part of the rate increase is driven by taxes, most notably City of New York property taxes,” Con Ed noted on its website.
While Con Ed services gas in Astoria and northeast Queens, National Grid handles gas for the rest of the borough. Users of either utility may be seeing increased gas bills, with National Grid filing a plan for a 17.2 percent hike back in April. If approved, the hikes for National Grid would be implemented in April 2024.
“[The hikes are] not going to have a positive effect on residents in Queens,” said Warren Schreiber of Bay Terrace, president of Queens Civic Congress and co-president of the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council. “The timing comes when a lot of properties are already struggling to cooperate with Local Law 97.”
Under Local Law 97, which was passed by the City Council in April 2019, most buildings over 25,000 square feet are required to meet energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions limits by 2024.
Schreiber seems correct in his assessment: Queens residents are not looking forward to the increases in their Con Ed bills.
“I’m not thrilled about it. My tenants won’t be thrilled about it,” said Middle Village resident Edwin Berthold, a landlord who owns property throughout Queens. “These people are so busy pushing the clean energy thing that they aren’t thinking about how these bills affect everyday people. The last thing I want is to raise my rent and look like a selfish landlord, but we all have to get by.”
Another resident echoed similar concerns. “I’m just trying to make ends meet, and now I have to adjust,” said bartender Gina Lopez, who moved into her apartment in Ridgewood late last year. “I don’t think there’s a scenario here in which my rent doesn’t increase.”
Some say the hikes are the price to pay for clean energy.
“Con Ed has been a great steward of everything environmental, trying to be a net zero organization over time, similar to our friends at National Grid,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “They are walking the tightrope of trying to manage costs and work towards a zero emissions future. They still have to invest in the system.”
Grech added, “The challenge of these hikes doesn’t go unnoticed by the Chamber of Commerce and the members who will be paying significantly more. New York State is a tough, expensive place to do business, and it’s a hard pill to swallow.” Nonetheless, Grech said the chamber embraces a fossil fuel-free future.
“We have to understand there’s going to be a cost associated with that,” he said.
