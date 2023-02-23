Con Edison and the state have reached an agreement under which the utility has drastically reduced the percentage of the increase it is asking for delivery of electricity and gas in its service area.
But not everyone is happy with even the new numbers.
“Under the proposed 3-year agreement, assuming that new rates go into effect on June 1, 2023, electric rates would increase 4.9 percent in the first year, and gas rates would increase 7.7 percent, both well-below the original proposal,” the State Department of Public Service said a statement to the Chronicle on Tuesday.
The initial request was for a one-year increase of 11.2 percent in electric rates to raise 1.2 billion in revenue; and an 18.2 percent increase in gas charges to raise nearly $503 million.
The DPS said the new three-year agreement would raise electric and gas rates 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, the second year and 3.2 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, in year three.
The agreement will be placed in public review and the state will accept public input on the matter. A vote by the Pubic Service Commission is anticipated some time in the second quarter of this year.
Other parties to the settlement include the New York Power Authority, Walmart and the New York Energy Consumers Council. The National Resources Defense Council and the New York Geothermal Energy Organization signed onto the electric portion only.
The agreement will be subject to public review and comment before the PSC makes its final decision, possibly sometime in the second quarter of the year.
Con Edison, in a statement to the Chronicle on Tuesday, said the increases are necessary.
“Con Edison is building an energy system to meet New York’s climate goals, while strengthening the safety, reliability, and resilience of our service, and this investment is critical to meet those goals,” the statement said.
“This investment from customers will steer New York away from fossil fuels, promote the use of electric heat pumps, energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicle chargers, battery storage and more,” the utility added. “These programs are designed to increase benefits for disadvantaged communities, ensuring all our customers can reap immediate and lasting benefits from New York’s historic shift to clean energy.:
Con Edison said it is working to build a cleaner, greener grid that is even more reliable while protecting New York against climate change both now and in the future.
“We also recognize that even a modest rate increase poses a challenge for some New Yorkers, and that’s why we are offering a number of programs that provide relief, including Flexible Payment, Level Billing Plans, and Energy Efficiency Programs,” the statement concluded.
The portion of a customer’s bill that would be affected is the delivery charge. The portion for taxes and fees are set by the government, while the gas and electricity themselves are charged at market price.
State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) was among the more vocal critics of Con Ed’s initial increase proposal.
Mamdani remained unimpressed in a series of posts on his official Twitter account on Wednesday,
“Con Ed and state regulators have propose da deal to raise gas + electric bills for the average residential customer by $60+ / month by 2026,” he wrote. “This is a slap in the face to the working class New Yorkers and a reminder of the relationship of the state to corporations like Con Ed.”
Mamdani is an advocate of establishing a publicly owned power supplier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.