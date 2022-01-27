Ever since the state passed a law to impose congestion pricing on drivers who enter Manhattan’s Central Business District below 60th Street, individuals, groups and organizations have been lobbying to get themselves and their members exempted from the charge that will be racked up by automatic toll readers.
The money is slated to go to fund mass transit. And the state senator who chairs the committee that oversees the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says Albany needs to limit the exemptions to those already in the original legislation.
“The only carve-outs I’m in favor of are for medical trips and emergency vehicles ... and if you live in the zone and make less than $60,000 a year you get a tax credit,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) told the Chronicle in a telephone interview on Monday.
In a story first reported by the New York Post, Comrie, during hearings before his Senate Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions on Jan. 19, said the line has to be drawn.
At a hearing hosted by the MTA and the New York State Department of Transportation back in September, for example, officials heard calls for exemptions for motorcyclists, city residents in general, outer borough residents in particular and business owners.
The Post reported that taxi owners, some city unions and electric vehicle owners also have sought their own exemptions.
“The object of congestion pricing is to raise funds and to change habits,” Comrie said in a telephone interview. “And neither one will wind up happening if you accommodate every entity.”
He did point out that drivers who take and stay on the FDR Drive or the West Side Highway will not be tolled.
The senator said if commercial interests and his fellow legislators want to work on something such as tax abatements for businesses that are established in the central zone, it certainly is possible.
“That’s a conversation I’m open to having,” he said.
First passed and signed into law in 2029, the law is designed to raise more than $1 billion per year in dedicated funding for the MTA while reducing traffic and pollution in Midtown and Downtown.
After President Donald Trump’s administration was accused of dragging its feet on the application for an environmental study, President Biden’s Federal Highway Administration gave the plan its OK in March 2021. It will take an estimated 16 months. Barring any other unforeseen developments it is scheduled to take effect in 2023.
