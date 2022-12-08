Middle Village has a right to think it’s become a flourishing suburb of Hollywood.
Thanks to the Broadway Stages films studios, located next to The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale, residents have grown used to — maybe even annoyed at times — caravans of TV trucks filming in the neighborhood.
First, Hollywood came for Middle Village’s scenery. Now, it’s after its people.
Aggie and George Molina, a married couple who live just off Juniper Valley Park, are making their TV debut later this month in the kitchen competition show “Baking It,” on the NBC streaming channel, Peacock.
“Baking It,” starring “Saturday Night Live” alums Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, features eight couples competing over five episodes in a series of baking challenges.
The grand prize is $50,000.
The twist? The judges are four real, baking grandmothers chosen for their — well — outspoken frankness.
The journey from Aggie and George’s second-floor apartment to the set of “Baking It” on the NBC lot in Burbank was short and swift.
But let’s start at the beginning.
Aggie, 33, began baking at home and selling special-order cakes after the birth of her first son seven years ago. (She has had four more children since.)
“I didn’t want him to be the only one working,” she said, nodding at George, 30, a salesman for a car dealership on Long Island.
Late last summer, she spotted a post on the Facebook group page Middle Village Moms. NBC was looking for couples to audition for a baking show.
“I said, ‘Let me give it a shot,’” said Aggie.
In September, the Molinas were invited to participate in a series of cook-off auditions over Zoom. Bake an apple pie (from scratch!) in three hours. Recreate a three-layer Grinch cake with the clock ticking.
“I happened really fast,” said Aggie.
“Lightning speed,” added George.
Two weeks later, in mid-October, as they were about to order at the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s on Maurice Avenue, the casting producer called.
“Can you get George on the phone too?” said the producer. “I always like to deliver good news myself.”
They were in.
“I pulled out of line and danced around the car,” said Aggie.
With seven other couples — a mix of siblings, roommates and kids with their parents from all over the country — the Molinas spent 10 days in Los Angeles, taping holiday-themed shows from morning until late at night.
The grueling schedule created such close bonds with the other contestants that, two months later, they still are talking to each other on a group chat they dubbed “Prison Break.”
“We named it that because we were all locked in” during the 10 days of production, George said.
NBC legally binds the contestants to secrecy about the challenges at the heart of each episode and which couple ultimately wins.
How about a hint about the show’s outcome? “I’m the type of person who can hold a secret,” said George. “I’m good at it.”
All five episodes of the show are available on Peacock beginning Dec. 12.
The Molinas expect to invite a small group of family and friends over to the apartment that night for coffee and — absolutely — cake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.