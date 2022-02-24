Elected officials and various members of the Bangladeshi community gathered at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Homelawn Street on Monday, Feb. 21 to celebrate the co-naming of Homelawn Street as Little Bangladesh Avenue.
The new name is made possible by Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who sponsored legislation to that effect; the bill was passed on Dec. 15, and was adopted into the City Charter Jan. 15.
Community members came out in droves to commemorate the event Monday afternoon — perhaps to an extent no one could have anticipated. As elected officials began to arrive, they were quickly engulfed within the crowd of residents and reporters alike, and, with little room to move on the intersection’s island, some were overwhelmed. At one point, Gennaro, the event’s ringleader, required the assistance of Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan of the 107th Precinct to clear the area, and even went so far as to threaten to call off the festivities.
Once Gennaro and his fellow elected officials and VIPs reconfigured themselves with the lectern and the microphone in the middle of the street, though, the councilman kicked off the program — albeit, almost an hour behind schedule. He began with a moment of silence in honor of the Freedom Fighters who lost their lives in Bangladesh’s 1971 War for Independence, figuring it was also an effective way to rein in his audience.
“I am thrilled to be here for this wonderful and timely co-naming ceremony. As many as 65 percent of New York City’s Bangladeshi population reside in Queens — and many of them here in Jamaica,” he then said before the crowd. “Today, we are celebrating the many contributions of the Bangladeshi community to the Borough of Queens.”
It was determined that the event would occur on Monday specifically because of its coinciding with both the anniversary of the fight to recognize the Bangla language and International Mother Language Day.
Gennaro quickly handed off the microphone to Mohammed Aminullah, a former Queens Democratic district leader and Bangladeshi community leader. He unabashedly touted Gennaro’s record.
“We tried to make the Bangladesh coalition together, and we have been successful partially,” Aminullah said. “We have to keep trying with a leader like Jim Gennaro to make this Bangladesh community more strong.”
He was followed by Bangladeshi Consul General Monirul Islam. “Today I’m extremely happy. I’m honored, and also am emotionally overwhelmed, because today, we are going to open a new road, known as Little Bangladesh Avenue,” he said to the cheering crowd. Later, Islam added: “The Bangladeshi diaspora in the USA have become a real, real force, in the sense that they are not only playing a role in terms of protecting Bangladesh’s history, culture and tradition in USA, but also, they’re effectively contributing towards the relationship between the two countries.”
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), whose district borders Gennaro’s, also spoke during Monday’s celebration, doing so with great enthusiasm. She began with a quote from activist Lilla Watson: “If you have come here to help me, you are wasting your time. But if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.”
Williams continued: “I want to let you know that I’m here to work with you. I believe that my liberation is your liberation. Together, we could do amazing things — like rename a major street Little Bangladesh Avenue.”
But for Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the first South Asian woman elected to New York state office, the street’s rebranding hit close to home.
“In the 1970s, my parents immigrated and they settled right here: Hillside Avenue,” she said. “It’s a special meaning for me that all these decades later — as they rose in this country, as we all rose in this country, as our children have risen — that I get to stand here today at the naming of Little Bangladesh Avenue.”
