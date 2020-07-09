The Fresh Meadows community is not happy with their new guests — a petition calling for the approximate 100 jail and prison inmates recently released from the Department of Corrections temporarily staying at the Wyndham Garden Hotel.
“You’ve worked hard to make your American dream of home ownership come true. You’ve made sacrifices, paid your taxes and played by the rules. Now without so much as a word, the NYC elected officials you helped to put into office have decided to use hotels in your community as halfway houses for ex-convicts and sex offenders,” the bio reads. As of July 8, “SAY NO to using the Wyndham, Fresh Meadows to House 100 Former Inmates and Sex Offenders!” reached 8,322 of its 10,000 signature goal.
Residents using the hotel facilities include those who have been released from Rikers Island or have returned from state correctional facilities, but all identified themselves as not having stable housing where they could safely isolate from the COVID crisis. The Mayor’s Office, in partnership with the Exodus Transitional Services program, placed the tenants in the 61-27 186 St. facility over two months ago without alerting area elected officials, but have since conducted walk-through tours and meetings with community leaders and plan to schedule future update meetings.
“Fresh Meadows is a good residential community — we are all friendly to each other and keep the community safe,” Katherine Meng said on why she signed the petition, adding that a neighbor asked her to sign it after allegedly seeing a man outside the hotel showing his naked lower body. “These people should not be settled in a residential community. The city should put them in a place just for them away from kids, a place far from residential!”
Many of the comments beneath the petition identify the residents as “sex offenders” and to the hotel as a “halfway house,” though there is no information on what crimes the former inmates had been convicted of, and the Mayor’s Office confirmed that all had completed time served.
Others shared concerns for the proximity of the hotel to schools such as Francis Lewis High School and PS46.
The Flushing Heights Civic Association shared a link to the petition following reports that the former inmates have committed muggings and other crimes, though President Bill Anello said the 107th Precinct, located two miles from the hotel, could not confirm that the former inmates were linked to the incidents.
“They’re not happy,” Anello said of the community. “I’ve spoken to [different community groups] and none of them are happy and are waiting to see what happens. Nobody wants them here.”
Anello acknowledged that the former inmates are entitled to transitional housing, but questioned why the city chose to place them in Fresh Meadows, especially in such a quiet manner.
“It’s the way this city government has been working for a few years — they do whatever they want,” Anello said. “There’s no concern for the people who live there. They don’t let people know what’s going on.”
State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), the latter two of whom were addressed in the petition, released a joint statement supporting transitional services for rehabilitated citizens, but questioned the choice to house them in Fresh Meadows.
“We realize the critical role that transitional housing serves for individuals working toward a safe and successful re-entry, and that the unexpected nature of COVID-19 prompted quick action to address the needs of vulnerable populations across the city — but the City’s failure to notify our offices and engage with the community has left us in the dark causing misinformation and confusion,” the officials said. “It also raises further questions and concerns about how the Wyndham Hotel was selected, the length of stay for those who are currently housed, and future uses of this hotel and others in the vicinity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.