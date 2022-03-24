In the course of one week, the South Queens community and beyond joined forces to pull off a massive drive that collected three trucks’ worth of goods to ship to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
“It is just amazing to see how many people have stepped up,” said Dmitriy Gostev, a Forest Hills elevator mechanic who was born in Kharkiv, the second largest-city in Ukraine.
Gostev, who still has friends in Ukraine, many of whom are fighting for their country, felt the need to take action to help his homeland in the midst of war and invasion from Russia.
“They are doing all the work and hardship and suffering. We just do what we can from here in the United States,” he said.
So Gostev reached out to Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, and within days, an effort was coordinated to collect supplies throughout the week and hold a drive on Saturday at Living Word Church.
“This is bigger than all of us,” said Esposito. “This is what happens when the community comes together.”
Carin Chiang, a member of the block association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club, stepped up and got her boss, Julia Milne, involved. Milne and her husband, Brooklyn residents, own the JFK-based Solent Freight Services, Ltd. Milne is from Kyiv as well and her parents only just fled to the United States in recent weeks.
Solent put together the pieces to prepare and get the items overseas.
Chiang drew on her professional connections to include Steven Sanichar, co-owner of 24/7 Courier, Inc., which is based out of the Bronx. Sanichar is certified in shipping hazardous materials and he and Chiang were able to advise the group on what could be shipped and how.
Milne said it would all then be shipped to Warsaw, Poland, where a company will distribute it to organizations in need.
Milne said she was shocked by the amount of items the community was able to gather.
Contributions included medical supplies like first-aid kits, crutches, a wheelchair and bandages as well as baby supplies, diapers, feminine hygiene products, clothes, blankets, toys and more.
Residents of Rockaway, Broad Channel, Ozone Park and Howard Beach dropped off supplies at Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato’s (D-Rockaway Park) office.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James worked with Pheffer Amato and Queens County Clerk Audrey Pheffer to gather baby supplies and feminine hygiene supplies.
“Our office was filled from top to bottom with donations and purchases from the amazing people in this district,” Pheffer Amato said in a prepared statement. “This is what we do — we step up.”
Local schools collected donations, including pre-Ks throughout District 27, John Adams High School, the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture, PS 63, PS 64, JHS 202 and JHS 210.
Kiwanis International of Woodhaven and Ozone Park, Lions Club International of Ozone Park, Woodhaven and Howard Beach and Living Word Christian Fellowship also partook.
