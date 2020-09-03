Key Food’s lease at 22-15 31 St. in Astoria will expire Oct. 1 but the community is rallying as concern over Target moving in looms.
Macaela Spears, founder of Astoria Food Pantry, spoke of the importance of having a place to buy food as residents have been lining up the night before distribution dates at the pantry. “Our neighbors are spending all night out on the sidewalk because they’re afraid they won’t have enough food for their families,” she said at a press conference at the Key Food last Thursday, as seen in a Twitter video. “There are mothers and fathers and grandparents and even children spending all night on the street to get two bags of groceries from ordinary citizen volunteers to survive their week.”
Maryan Shariat Mudrick, founder of the Astoria Mutual Aid Network, said 60 percent of requests the group receives are about food access, including many from the area “where this Key Food may be the only store they have.”
The supermarket’s lease with Jenel Real Estate expires Oct. 1. Jenel reportedly plans to knock down the site for the incoming Target.
Michael Hirschhorn, president of Jenel, told the Chronicle in May 2019 that there were negotiations for more than two years for a deal with Key Food to return to the new building when it is completed. “The narrative out there is not true,” he said. “We would like to have them in this project. I tried to accommodate them at every turn. We wanted it to happen.”
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) said Key Food “stood strong” during the worst of the pandemic. “This is no exaggeration: Thousands of our neighbors were able to eat because this Key Food stayed open and continued to serve and kept people on the job,” he said.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) also spoke of the importance of Key Food, while also slamming big business.
“Our community has been under attack from corporations for a very long time,” she said. “We want to protect not only the 150 jobs of these essential workers, who showed up to work every day at the peak of the pandemic, putting their lives at risk for us.”
Irak D. Cehonski, an Astoria native and scheduler for Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), tweeted, “I got to speak with a few immigrant families who are very concerned of losing this resource, join this effort!”
Lawmakers, citing “predatory actions,” also wrote a letter to the CEO of Target, other high-ranking members of the company, the CEO of New York Community Bank and Hirschhorn, saying that profits were being prioritized over the needs of the community.
“Losing a local supermarket that’s been around for 40 years threatens severe food insecurity of our neighbors and the loss of over 150 union jobs in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unacceptable,” the letter said.
The letter, demanding that the company cease actions to close Key Food, was signed by Gianaris, Ramos, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), Assembly member-elect Zohran Mamdani, District Leaders Shawna Morlock and Zachariah Boyer, Mudrick, Spears and Astoria Food Pantry co-organizer Catie Fireman.
Target responded in an email to the Chronicle Wednesday. “We’ve been serving neighborhoods throughout New York for more than 20 years, and our philosophy all along has been really simple: Take care of our guests, take care of our team and be great neighbors in the communities that we serve,” a spokesperson said.
The email said that includes working with the Queens Chamber of Commerce and civic leaders to understand area needs.
“As we look to open new stores in Jackson Heights and Astoria, we continue to invest time in learning how to best serve each community — not just to make sure we have the right products on the shelves, but to determine how we can work together to support the things they care most about,” the spokesperson said.
