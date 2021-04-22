Community members rallied outside Borough Hall last Sunday as attacks on minorities continue around the city.
“None of us should ever have to fear for our safety, especially in our own neighborhood,” said City Council candidate Ari Cyperstein, according to a press release.
The Kew Gardens site has seen a number of rallies in recent weeks, including one held for a Lyft driver attacked by a passenger and a candlelight vigil in honor of victims of the Atlanta shootings, including six Asians.
“Sadly and painfully the constant hostility are a continuation of the hate attacks happening across our city, especially in the Asian and Jewish communities,” Cyperstein said. “Hate against one community is an attack against all communities. We cannot let this spread. We must stop this virus now.”
A Forest Hills man was charged last Friday for allegedly drawing a swastika outside the Rego Park Jewish Center in February.
“So many in our community are living in a state of fear walking on our streets by themselves without a family member to look over them and that is just not a tolerable situation to be in,” said Ethan Felder, a Democratic district leader and co-founder of the Queens Coalition for Solidarity. “It is not something we can accept. It’s not who we are in the most diverse borough in the world.”
Attacks on Asians have soared since the start of the pandemic.
Analysis from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City jumped from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020.
“The slogans like ‘Stop the Hate’ are great but they have to be backed up,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
The lawmaker said it is paramount that mental health issues are taken care of.
Earlier in the month, Inspector Tommy Ng, commanding officer of the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force, said a history of mental illness has been a common denominator in people arrested for recent bias attacks in the city.
Holden also spoke of his wife, Amy, who is half-Japanese.
“I witnessed the hate against her when someone called her an Asian slur,” he said. “It’s been constant for my over 47 years of marriage. If anyone says hate is recent, it’s really just being publicized more, and we are still not dealing with it.”
Other speakers at the rally included City Council candidates Edwin Wong, Donghui Zang and George Onuorah along with Steven Saphirstein of Queens Borough Safety Patrol Shmira.
In a release, Cyperstein said another bias attack occurred last Friday night when a 56-year-old man walking to synagogue with a prayer book in hand was attacked and kicked. A man confronted the victim on 99th Street, allegedly launching into a tirade, calling him a Jew and making threats to assault his mother. The victim suffered bruises to his legs.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) spoke out against the incident in a statement Tuesday.
“We stand united with our neighbors in condemning these abhorrent, bigoted anti-Semitic attacks upon our fellow residents,” they said. “And we trust, that once again, the NYPD will find the assailant quickly and bring him to justice.”
