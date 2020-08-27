The hotel on 82nd Avenue just off Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens has dropped its rates to $80 a night, according to tripadvisor.com — a price so affordable that groups of young people are booking rooms and now appear to be its main clientele.
The Umbrella Hotel, the latest name of the 20-story hotel across the street from Queens Borough Hall with a long-troubled past, has been the scene of two shootings in a little more than a month.
Bullet holes in the hotel’s glass entrance are still visible three weeks after the last incident.
On Sunday, approximately 50 to 60 neighbors gathered in front of Borough Hall to demand that the Umbrella be shut down.
During the rally, a screaming confrontation broke out among a group of four youths leaving the hotel, sending half a dozen police officers monitoring the protest scurrying across Queens Boulevard to quell the disturbance.
No arrests were made.
“This is a community crisis,” Andrea Crawford, a member of Community Board 9 who lives nearby, told the rally. She and other speakers complained that the hotel has become party central for people with pot smoke wafting out its open windows and loud music and boisterous behavior at all hours.
Sunday was the second community rally against the hotel in recent weeks and local residents voiced their growing frustration with local elected officials who have not been able to get it shut down.
Former Borough President and now Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz came in for some of the harshest criticism.
“Her office is right down the block and she has done nothing about this hotel,” said Crawford.
A spokesman for Katz told the Chronicle Wednesday the DA’s office “is aware of concerns and is monitoring the situation. There was an arrest in the July shooting and the NYPD continues to investigate the shooting in August.”
Ethan Felder, a reformist contender for Democratic district leader and one of the rally’s organizers, decried what he characterized as weak support — a joint letter to Mayor de Blasio — from area officials.
“Leadership by letter is not leadership at all,” he said.
One protester carried a sign that read “Koslowitz Katastrophe,” a reference to Councilmember Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) who represents the area. Felder is challenging Koslowitz’s running mate for the district leadership post in the primary election last June that is still in dispute.
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), the Democratic candidate for borough president this fall and the only elected official to appear at the rally, said he would back any effort to close the hotel.
“You will have a partner at Borough Hall,” he told the group. “I won’t stand for shootings to take place outside my office.”
The hotel has been a sore point in the part of Kew Gardens near the civic center for more than a decade.
Built on the site of the long-closed Pasta Lovers restaurant at 124-18 Queens Blvd., by the restaurant’s former owners, the hotel has been leased to at least three different operators since opening in 2017.
It functioned briefly as an emergency shelter for homeless families after opening. The city stopped using the hotel after Koslowitz negotiated a deal that included her support for the de Blasio-backed plan to reopen the Queens House of Detention for prisoners if Rikers Island is closed in the future.
The owner of the hotel is listed in city records as Forge Realty, a company formed by Pasta Lovers’ former owner, Gus Karayiannis. Calls to a phone number listed under his name and Long Island home address were not answered this week, nor were emails and messages sent to his email and social media accounts.
