For Sherry Algredo, Chair of Community Board 9, Autism Awareness Month is personal. Her 19-year-old son, Joseph, bottom left, was diagnosed with the disorder as a child.
At first, Algredo says her world was falling apart around her. There wasn’t adequate knowledge or support for moms like her, who emigrated from Trinidad and Tobago in 1994.
But over the years, much of her community work centered around the cause, including her role on Community Education Council 27 and chairing Community Board 9’s Education Committee. “[Joseph] taught me how to look through the lenses of a person with special needs and how to advocate and love unconditionally,” Algredo, top right with mic, said.
On Sunday, decades of work culminated with a community Autism and Development Disability awareness walk at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, with hundreds of participants.
Families with newly diagnosed children attended and issues surrounding guardianship and homecare were discussed. Janet Forte, a school psychologist and vice president of the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, a sponsor, spoke about the need for proper treatment of those with disabilities.
The first walk was co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo, second from left at top right. “He said, ‘Sherry, even if four people come out, it will be worth it,’” she told the Chronicle.
Algredo walked with her husband, David, not pictured, and daughter, Emily, top center. She plans to hold the event each year, next time reserving the whole park for the event. The group did four laps around it this weekend.
Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, top right with Addabbo, Algredo and state Sen. Leroy Comrie, attended, as did Councilmember Lynn Schulman, not pictured.
Sponsors included EmblemHealth, the River Fund, the Ozone Park Residents’ Block Association, A Better Jamaica, Friends of Phil Rizzuto Park, New York Families For Autistic Children and the Federation of Hindu Mandirs, which presented a $500 check to the nonprofit Perfect Piece of the Puzzle.
Donations also came from Trinidadians and Tobagonians USA, Heart of Gem, Bena Home Care Agency and the Jamaica Rotary Club. Community Board 9 members came out in support as well as CB 12 Chair Rev. Carlene Thorbs and Randy Novick and Tina Roseman of American Softball, a league for people with disabilities.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.