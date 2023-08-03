Sgt. James Clarke, a 40-year veteran of the NYPD set to retire in six months, is one of seven people selected to be a Sloan honoree for the 50th anniversary of the Fund for the City of New York’s Public Service Award, which also comes with a $10,000 check.
Clarke, a St. Albans native, could have had the ceremony for his award at any of the places he served over the years, like the 100th, 32nd, Central Park, 79th or 71st Precinct, along with the School Safety Division and Queens South Community Affairs Division, where he is now, but he chose to have it at IS 231 in Springfield Gardens on Tuesday.
Since becoming a school safety officer in 2009 — he became a community affairs officer the following year — Clarke has overseen the Queens South Youth Police Academy, a free six-week summer program that provides meals, movie nights, sports programs, cultural awareness talks, video game days, talent showcases and exercise instruction similar to the Police Academy at different area schools in Southeast Queens.
“I’m honored and humbled to just be nominated,” Clarke told the crowd of more than 100 kids. “They offered for me to do it at different places of my employment, but they were kind enough to let me do it in front of my children, my kids, my family and that means the world to me.”
Aldrin Bonilla, the executive vice president of FCNY, a nonprofit, said that teachers, crossing guards and officers like Clarke are what make the Big Apple the place to be.
“Part of the group that makes a city of 8.6 million people the greatest city in the United States are 310,000 city employees,” Bonilla said.
Sgt. Timothy Clarke, the community affairs officer’s older brother, was proud of him.
“He’s done this for 40 years and he’s been doing a great job,” said the elder Clarke. “He loves the kids. His main goal is helping the kids.”
Over the years, the youth of the Southeast Queens community have seen him as a father figure.
“I did a movie night where I said, ‘Bring the men in your life to the movie,’” Clarke told the Chronicle. “I got pulled aside and it was heartbreaking, but heart melting at the same time, when a 13-year-old girl came up to me and said, ‘Can you be my dad for the night?’ She just met me two weeks earlier.”
Eleven years ago, Tyler Bond, 21, met the sergeant when his older brother’s wife got into trouble, and it was then that he learned about the youth academy.
“She was on the wrong path,” Bond said, “but we came to the Police Academy, met the instructors ... and it was exactly what we needed to keep us on track.”
Bond and his sisters, Alyse, 12, Anyla, 14, Alexis, 18 and Arielle, 19, were all in attendance for the ceremony.
Mark Stewart, the deputy commissioner of community affairs and an alum of the school, was proud to call Clarke a lifelong friend.
“This man is so compassionate of what he does with the youth police academy,” Stewart said. “He takes it to heart.”
The Rev. Alfonso Wyatt, of the Greater Allen Cathedral of New York in St. Albans, said he admires how Clarke made sure the youth in the community stay out of trouble.
“I know he wasn’t getting paid for that,” joked Wyatt. “A quality that cannot be manufactured ... there was a compassion that spoke to me about this man ... He engages young people.”
After Clarke received his award, the children put on a drill performance that they came up with by themselves.
“We have no input into this whatsoever,” he said. “We will come by and make sure they are all right ... But we let them take responsibility [of some programs].”
The students will graduate from the summer program next Friday at St. John’s University at 10 a.m.
“They say, ‘Thank you,’ to me ... but I’m blessed,” Clarke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.